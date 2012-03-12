Current Students

- School of Engineering Advising Guide
- Alumni Mentoring Program
- Academic Policies
- Career Opportunities
- Commonly Used Forms
- Engineering Societies
- Engineering Study Abroad
- Fundamentals of Engineering Examination (formally EIT)
- Honors Program
- Interdisciplinary Study
- Internship and Co-op Opportunities
- Liberal Learning
- Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experience
- Registration Assistance
- Senior Project Information
- Scholarships and Awards
- Student Organizations
- Senior Projects
- Tutoring Program
- Undergraduate Bulletin