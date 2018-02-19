First-Year Design Projects

During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students are required to take ENG 144 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design. This course provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill-sets used in the design process. Topics include team dynamics, effective oral and written communication, spatial visualization, and problem solving/engineering design process. These topics are practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities. Freshmen complete a Student Design Showcase Project as part of this course based on a given problem.