Organizations & Societies

TCNJ’s multi-faceted engineering students are active in a wide range of activities—from professional associations to the arts. TCNJ has over one hundred active organizations on campus. We encourage our students to follow their passions and get involved.
Membership is open to all students, regardless of any characteristic protected by law, including race, creed, color, national origin, nationality, ancestry, age, sex/gender, pregnancy, marital status, civil union status, domestic partnership status, familial status, religion, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, atypical hereditary cellular or blood trait, genetic information, liability for service in the Armed Forces of the United States, or disability.
ASCE – American Society of Civil Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Michael Horst
Working to inform students about the Civil Engineering profession, develop leadership and career skills, and promote the ideals of the ASCE—the nation’s oldest professional engineering society.
ASHE – American Society of Highway Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Thomas Brennan
Dedicated to sharing, educating, and celebrating transportation engineering with the TCNJ community through engaging, semester-long projects focused on transportation, offering educational experiences, skill development, and highlighting the diverse disciplines within the field.
ASME – American Society of Mechanical Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Professor Bijan Sepahpour
Aiming to share, educate, and celebrate mechanical engineering with the TCNJ community through hosting tours, workshops, technical seminars, professional dinners and more.
BMES – Biomedical Engineering Society
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Constance Hall
Promoting and sharing knowledge of the profession of biomedical engineering through study, research, and discussion of the field.
Chi Epsilon Civil Engineering Honor Society
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Vedrana Krstic
Dedicated to the purpose of maintaining and promoting the status of civil engineering as an ideal profession.
IEEE- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Orlando Hernandez
Introducing students to the various fields within the electrical and computer engineering disciplines, as well as providing social and networking opportunities among students and experts in the field.
IEEE- Eta Kappa Nu (HKN) Honor Society
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Wudyalew Wondmagegn
Promoting excellence in the profession and in education through an emphasis on scholarship, character, and attitude.
ITE – Institute of Transportation Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Tom Brennan
Advancing transportation knowledge and practices for the benefit of society.
NSBE – National Society of Black Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Ambrose Adegbege
Furthering our mission to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the environment.
SES – STEM Educators Society
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Manuel Figueroa
Actively promoting the learning and exploration of the Math/Science/Technology and Technological Education world through competitions, workshops, and trips.
SHPE – Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Manuel Figueroa
Raising awareness, providing access, and preparing Hispanic students and professionals to become leaders in the STEM field.
SWE – Society of Women Engineers
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Jennifer Wang
Encouraging women to achieve their full potential as engineers—expanding the image of the engineering profession and demonstrating the value of diversity.
Tau Beta Pi: The Engineering Honor Society
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Manish Paliwal
Establishing a tradition of greatness in the School of Engineering by excelling academically, while demonstrating qualities of leadership and service.
TCNJ Humanitarian Engineering
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Michael Horst
Promoting international awareness and responsibility through the completion of engineering projects designed to improve standards of living in developing communities worldwide.
TCNJ Robotics Club (RoC)
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Jennifer Wang
Exposing individuals to the interesting field of robotics by teaching members how to program and construct robots.
TCNJ Women Engineers in Computer & Electrical Engineering (WE-CEE)
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Mahrukh Khan
Providing a welcoming environment for women in computer and electrical engineering with professional development activities, alumni connections, technical seminars, and bonding opportunities.
