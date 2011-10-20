Organizations & Societies

TCNJ’s multi-faceted engineering students are active in a wide range of activities—from professional associations to the arts. TCNJ has over one hundred active organizations on campus. We encourage our students to follow their passions and get involved.

Membership is open to all students, regardless of any characteristic protected by law, including race, creed, color, national origin, nationality, ancestry, age, sex/gender, pregnancy, marital status, civil union status, domestic partnership status, familial status, religion, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, atypical hereditary cellular or blood trait, genetic information, liability for service in the Armed Forces of the United States, or disability.

ASCE – American Society of Civil Engineers Faculty Advisor: Dr. Michael Horst Working to inform students about the Civil Engineering profession, develop leadership and career skills, and promote the ideals of the ASCE—the nation’s oldest professional engineering society. » Visit TCNJ ASCE Chapter Website

ASHE – American Society of Highway Engineers Faculty Advisor: Dr. Thomas Brennan Dedicated to sharing, educating, and celebrating transportation engineering with the TCNJ community through engaging, semester-long projects focused on transportation, offering educational experiences, skill development, and highlighting the diverse disciplines within the field.

ASME – American Society of Mechanical Engineers Faculty Advisor: Professor Bijan Sepahpour Aiming to share, educate, and celebrate mechanical engineering with the TCNJ community through hosting tours, workshops, technical seminars, professional dinners and more. » Visit the TCNJ ASME Chapter Website

BMES – Biomedical Engineering Society Faculty Advisor: Dr. Constance Hall Promoting and sharing knowledge of the profession of biomedical engineering through study, research, and discussion of the field.

Chi Epsilon Civil Engineering Honor Society Faculty Advisor: Dr. Vedrana Krstic Dedicated to the purpose of maintaining and promoting the status of civil engineering as an ideal profession. » Visit the TCNJ CEHS Chapter Website

IEEE- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Faculty Advisor: Dr. Orlando Hernandez Introducing students to the various fields within the electrical and computer engineering disciplines, as well as providing social and networking opportunities among students and experts in the field. » Visit the TCNJ IEEE Chapter Website

IEEE- Eta Kappa Nu (HKN) Honor Society Faculty Advisor: Dr. Wudyalew Wondmagegn Promoting excellence in the profession and in education through an emphasis on scholarship, character, and attitude.

ITE – Institute of Transportation Engineers Faculty Advisor: Dr. Tom Brennan Advancing transportation knowledge and practices for the benefit of society.

NSBE – National Society of Black Engineers Faculty Advisor: Dr. Ambrose Adegbege Furthering our mission to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the environment. » Visit the TCNJ NSBE Chapter Website

SES – STEM Educators Society Faculty Advisor: Dr. Manuel Figueroa Actively promoting the learning and exploration of the Math/Science/Technology and Technological Education world through competitions, workshops, and trips. » Visit the TCNJ SES Chapter Website

SHPE – Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Faculty Advisor: Dr. Manuel Figueroa Raising awareness, providing access, and preparing Hispanic students and professionals to become leaders in the STEM field.

SWE – Society of Women Engineers Faculty Advisor: Dr. Jennifer Wang Encouraging women to achieve their full potential as engineers—expanding the image of the engineering profession and demonstrating the value of diversity.

Tau Beta Pi: The Engineering Honor Society Faculty Advisor: Dr. Manish Paliwal Establishing a tradition of greatness in the School of Engineering by excelling academically, while demonstrating qualities of leadership and service. » Visit the TCNJ Tau Beta Pi Chapter Website

TCNJ Humanitarian Engineering Faculty Advisor: Dr. Michael Horst Promoting international awareness and responsibility through the completion of engineering projects designed to improve standards of living in developing communities worldwide. » Visit the TCNJ Humanitarian Engineering Chapter Website

TCNJ Robotics Club (RoC) Faculty Advisor: Dr. Jennifer Wang Exposing individuals to the interesting field of robotics by teaching members how to program and construct robots. » Visit the TCNJ RoC Chapter Website