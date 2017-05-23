Graduate Areas of Study

In the School of Engineering, we believe the best teachers bring the passions and perspectives of the scientist and the engineer to the classroom. Our aspiring teachers learn STEM by asking questions, conducting research, and sharing knowledge — in the lab and in the field. Our curriculum is designed around hands-on engagement, with STEM considered a quest for the unknown rather than a course in the known. It’s an outlook that our graduates can then pass on to their own students, in their own classrooms.