Governance Information

Curriculum Committee

Ambrose Adegbege, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering

Mohammed Alabsi, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering

Andrew Bechtel, Professor, Civil Engineering

Tanner Huffman, Associate Professor, Integrative STEM Education

Christopher Wagner, Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering

Martha Stella, Assistant Dean

Student Representatives – TBD

The CC meets on the 4th Wednesday of each month. If the 4th Wednesday falls on a holiday/vacation day, the CC will meet in the 2nd Wed that month. Departmental requests must be submitted to the CC Chair one week in advance of the meeting for consideration.

Relevant Information:

