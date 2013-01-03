Governance Information

School Governance Document (PDF)
Curriculum Committee
- Ambrose Adegbege, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Mohammed Alabsi, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering
- Andrew Bechtel, Professor, Civil Engineering
- Tanner Huffman, Associate Professor, Integrative STEM Education
- Christopher Wagner, Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering
- Martha Stella, Assistant Dean
- Student Representatives – TBD
The CC meets on the 4th Wednesday of each month. If the 4th Wednesday falls on a holiday/vacation day, the CC will meet in the 2nd Wed that month. Departmental requests must be submitted to the CC Chair one week in advance of the meeting for consideration.
Relevant Information:
Community Committee
- Nabil Al-Omaishi, Professor, Civil Engineering
- Anthony Deese, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Manuel Figueroa, Associate Professor, Integrative STEM Education, Committee Chair
- Mahrukh Khan, Assistant Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Ardeshir Tabrizi, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering
- Shorouq Hamdan, Program Assistant
- Student Representatives – TBD
Program Standards Committee
- Mohammed Alabsi, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering
- Michael Horst, Associate Professor, Civil Engineering
- Anthony Lau, Professor, Biomedical Engineering
- Wudyalew Wondmagegn, Associate Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Melissa Zrada, Assistant Professor, Integrative STEM Education
- Martha Stella, Assistant Dean
Safety Committee
- Brett BuSha, Professor, Biomedical Engineering
- Mark Edwards, Lecturer, Integrative STEM Education
- Vedrana Krstic, Associate Professor, Civil Engineering
- Seung-Yun Kim, Associate Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Ardeshir Tabrizi, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering
- Mike Steeil, Instrumentation and Laboratory Specialist
- Brian Wittreich, Laboratory Technician
- Joseph Zanetti, Professional Services Specialist
- Student Representatives – TBD
Committee for Strategic Plan Implementation
- Thomas Brennan, Professor, Civil Engineering, Committee Chair
- Manuel Figueroa, Associate Professor, Integrative STEM Education
- Orlando Hernandez, Associate Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Xuefeng Wei, Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering
- Karen Yan, Professor, Mechanical Engineering
- Joanne Gibison, Program Assistant
- Student Representatives – TBD
Steering Committee
- Brett BuSha, Professor, Biomedical Engineering
- Anthony Deese, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Committee Chair
- Andrea Welker, Dean
- Dana Wilson, Assistant to the Dean & Office Manager
- Student Representatives – TBD
Student Representative Committee
The Student Representative Committee (SRC) is composed of elected students from departments across the School of Engineering and the Student Government Association (SGA) Engineering Senators who will serve on the Student Representative Committee as ex officio members without vote.
- Biomedical Engineering Representatives – Hayleigh Marmorato, Rosemary O’Brien
- Civil Engineering Representatives – Terrell Osei-Kyei ’26, Sarah Laubsch ’27
- Electrical & Computer Engineering + Engineering Science Representatives – Joelle Jonas, Carl White V
- Integrative STEM Education Representatives – Ava Thomas, Axel Turesson
- Mechanical Engineering + Engineering Science Representatives – Asid Khadam ’26, Marissa Riccardi
- Japneet Chopra ’27, Computer Engineering – SGA Senator
- Asid Khadam ’26 Mechanical Engineering – SGA Senator
- Karishma Kagitala ’28, Electrical Engineering – SGA Senator
- Snigdha Thallapragada ’27, Biomedical Engineering – SGA Senator