Careers and Outcomes

TCNJ School of Engineering graduates have the education and experience to pursue their goals—whether they go on to launch their careers or attend graduate or professional school. We have an outstanding placement record, with well-qualified students often actively sought out by employers and graduate programs.

Who’s Hiring Our Graduates

Many prestigious corporations have hired TCNJ engineering students, including: Lockheed Martin, ITT, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Johnson and Johnson, Boeing, PSE&G, Mobil, Bristol-Myers Squibb, General Motors, Lucent Technologies, Raytheon, Merck, Johnson Controls, General Dynamics, MicroSoft, Hoechst Celanese, Ingersoll-Rand, Mobil, L’Oréal Industries, Washington Group, U.S. Army CECOM, and York International, Delphi Technologies, Ortho McNeil Pharmaceutical, Mitre, General Electric, U.S. Steel, Physical Acoustics, Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding, and CUH2A.

Graduate and Professional School Placement

Our graduates have pursued further education at these esteemed schools: Johns Hopkins, Yale, Stanford, Princeton, The University of Michigan, The University of Pennsylvania, Georgia Institute of Technology, Cornell, Florida State University, Dartmouth, Purdue, Drexel, Notre Dame, Arizona State University, Penn State University, Lehigh, Rutgers, Villanova, and the University of Washington.

TCNJ graduates have been very successful in competing for fellowships and scholarships that completely fund their graduate education. Students have also been well-prepared to compete for law school and medical school admission.