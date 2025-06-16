Partnering with TCNJ Engineering

The College of New Jersey, a nationally recognized public institution, offers primarily undergraduate programs along with targeted graduate programs. Grounded in the liberal arts, TCNJ offers a personalized, collaborative, and rigorous educational experience that engages students at the highest level within and beyond the classroom. The College believes in the transformative power of education to develop critical thinkers, responsible citizens, and lifelong learners and leaders, empowering its diverse students, faculty, and staff to sustain and enhance their communities both locally and globally.

TCNJ Engineering is eager to partner with non-profits, corporations, and government agencies on mutually beneficial relationships. Through a strategic partnership with TCNJ, your organization can realize its corporate and philanthropic goals while enhancing the TCNJ experience.

Why Partner with TCNJ Engineering

Regional and national prestige – US News and World Report has ranked TCNJ as the #1 college in the northeast and engineering is ranked 53rd out of 283 engineering programs in the US (without a PhD), which puts us in the top 20% of engineering programs.

Top-tier student and faculty research – TCNJ is also home to world-class faculty who are nationally and internationally recognized scholars in their disciplines. Through close mentorship and collaboration with students, faculty forge productive and intellectual partnerships that help TCNJ students to grow as scholars in their own right. With a competitive student-faculty ratio of just 13:1, TCNJ students have the opportunity to work hand in hand with faculty to conduct innovative, cutting-edge research and produce deliverables that directly impact the greater community.

Centrally and strategically located – We are located within an hour of New York City and Philadelphia in an intellectually rich ecosystem.

Ways to Partner with TCNJ Engineering

There are many ways to partner with TCNJ Engineering. For example, you can:

Benefits of Partnering with TCNJ Engineering

Corporate partners receive a host of benefits for choosing to partner with TCNJ, including but not limited to:

Inclusion as a corporate partner on the TCNJ website and on collateral for sponsored events

Participation on TCNJ advisory boards and councils

Opportunities to deliver guest lectures in classes and at events

High-profile naming opportunities for facilities and spaces on campus

Invitations to attend community-engagement events hosted at TCNJ

Access to Handshake, the networking platform for TCNJ students and alumni

Most importantly, an opportunity to engage with our students in deep and meaningful ways

Ready to Learn More?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to engage with us, please fill out this form and we’ll be in touch. You may also contact Terry Warren, Operations and Program Lead, directly with your inquiry.