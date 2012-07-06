The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Come Join Us

Be part of this high-achieving group of diverse, creative thinkers and problem-solvers with the drive, passion, and intellect to revolutionize the world around us. Here, engineering talents and interests are developed in a rigorous curriculum and supported by a faculty of teacher-scholars to launch a new generation of industry breakthroughs, meaningful change, and impactful citizenship.

Apply Request Info Contact

News

For more stories, visit our News Archive.

Programs and Departments

Successful Outcomes

The value of a TCNJ education is reflected in the success of our graduates. They are accepted into top graduate and professional schools and enjoy successful careers in global communication and arts environments. The success of our alumni is grounded in their understanding that the value of creativity lies in its positive impact on others.

A Message from the Dean

The advantages of choosing a highly selective engineering program rooted in the liberal arts with unparalleled facilities, a dynamic curriculum, and the individualized support of dedicated faculty members are boundless. We are committed to cultivating a culture of exploration and possibility with a strong focus on inclusion and diversity to engage the highest-caliber students. Apply now—we look forward to welcoming you to our community.

headshot of Steve O'Brien

Andrea Welker

Dean

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top
Opportunities for Prospective StudentsLearn More
+

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices