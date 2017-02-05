Teacher Preparation Programs

In the School of Engineering, we believe that the best teachers bring the passions and perspectives of both scientists and engineers to the classroom. Our aspiring teachers learn STEM by asking questions, conducting research, and sharing knowledge — in the lab and the field. Our curriculum is designed around hands-on engagement, with STEM considered a quest for the unknown rather than a course in the known. It’s an outlook that our graduates can then pass on to their students in their classrooms.

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Integrative STEM Education

This STEM-based program focuses on the impact that technology and engineering have on individuals, civilization, and the environment, thus shaping the quest for solutions. Society needs teachers, especially at the K-6 level, who can help young learners understand STEM principles, technological forces, and design.

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Technology and Engineering Education

We live in an age of rapidly evolving technology. This STEM-based program explores the roles of technology and engineering in today’s society and in the thirst for new solutions. Our students graduate as educators and professionals who understand technological forces and design, and strive to help their own students comprehend, appreciate, and apply those principles.

Teacher Certification – Career and Technical Education (CTE)

You can pursue an alternate path to teacher certification in one of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) fields, such as computer science, health science, and business. This licensure program allows you to earn a teaching credential over two years while earning a salary working in a school as a teacher.

