The Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET , under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Bioengineering and Biomedical and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Civil and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Electrical, Computer, Communications, Telecommunication(s), and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Electrical, Computer, Communications, Telecommunication(s), and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Engineering, General Engineering, Engineering Physics, and Engineering Science.

The Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Mechanical and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.