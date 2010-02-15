The College of New Jersey Logo

Accreditation

Middle States Commission on Higher Education

The College of New Jersey is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 1007 North Orange Street 4th Floor, MB #166 Wilmington, DE 19801. The Commission on Higher Education is an institutional accrediting agency recognized the U.S. Secretary of Education.
Middle States Commission on Higher Education

Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET

The Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Bioengineering and Biomedical and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Civil and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Electrical, Computer, Communications, Telecommunication(s), and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Electrical, Computer, Communications, Telecommunication(s), and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Engineering, General Engineering, Engineering Physics, and Engineering Science.

The Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Mechanical and Similarly Named Engineering Programs.

ABET Engineering Accreditation Commission

Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation

The Technology Education and iSTEM Elementary Education programs are accredited by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP) and follow the learning standards of the International Technology & Engineering Education Association (ITEEA).
AAQEP-Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

