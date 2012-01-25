The College of New Jersey Logo

TCNJ School of Engineering Scholarships

Through May 1st, 2025, we will receive applications for 2025-2026 academic year scholarships granted by the School of Engineering.  Awarded scholarships will be applied to the fall ’25 and spring ’26 semesters.  Applicants will be notified in August of the scholarships awarded. Any external scholarship applications should be submitted directly to the organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering.

*Additional scholarships from the School of Engineering are granted via the financial aid office, contingent upon the submission of FAFSA applications.

Click on the application link under the instructions to apply for the scholarships granted by the School of Engineering.

Instructions

Application

All applications for scholarships granted by the School of Engineering must be made through our online form which can be found below.  A separate form should be submitted for each scholarship application if applying to multiple scholarships. Note that some of the renewable scholarships are not available each year.

Apply Here

All award amounts are dependent upon the endowment earnings as managed by the TCNJ Foundation.

For additional information, contact the Office of the Dean at (609) 771-2538 or engineer@tcnj.edu.

Scholarships Offered by the School of Engineering

For Incoming First-Years

TCNJ Engineering Fund Scholarship For First-Years

Armstrong Scholarship

The Paul A. Canton & Ruth D. Canton Engineering Scholarship (entering first-years, rising upperclassmen, Automatic Renewal)

The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund

The Merton D. & Sylvia Levey Scholarship

The Doris and Jim Lyon ’70 Scholarship Endowment (entering first-years or rising juniors, all majors with preference for Technology Education)

The Sue Signorette Patton ’58 Scholarship

The Harris Rawicz Award

For Rising Upperclassmen

TCNJ Engineering Fund Scholarship For Sophomores

The Jonathan J. & Barbara Belding Engineering Scholarship (Rising Upperclassmen, Automatic Renewal)

The Paul A. Canton & Ruth D. Canton Engineering Scholarship (entering First-Years, Rising Upperclassmen, Automatic Renewal)

The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund

Keith & Linda Finkral Scholarship (Rising Juniors Only, Preference for Tech Ed or iSTEM majors)

The Eugene Frankel Scholarship (Preference to TechEd Majors)

The Raymond Geraci ’75 Endowed Scholarship (Electrical Engineering Only)

The John and Suzanne Karsnitz Scholarship Endowment Fund (Rising Seniors Only, TechEd)

The Lynden U. Kibler Scholarship

The Blossom Kornbluh Frankel Scholarship (Biomedical Engineering Only, Automatic Renewal)

The Doris and Jim Lyon ’70 Scholarship Endowment (entering first-years or rising juniors, all majors with preference for Technology Education)

Conrad and Melita Johnson Scholarship

Joseph F. Shelley Scholarship (Mechanical Engineering Only)

Technological Studies Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund (Rising Seniors Only, TechEd or iSTEM)

External Scholarships

For Engineering Students

The scholarships below are offered by outside entities and are not affiliated with The College of New Jersey.  Any external scholarship applications should be submitted directly to the organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering.  Students who receive grants or scholarships from outside sources are required to report them to TCNJ.  Click here for information on how to report to TCNJ.

For All Majors

The scholarships below are offered by outside entities and are not affiliated with The College of New Jersey.  Any external scholarship applications should be submitted directly to the organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering.  Students who receive grants or scholarships from outside sources are required to report them to TCNJ.  Click here for information on how to report to TCNJ.

Outside Private Scholarships for All Majors (scroll to the bottom of the page)

