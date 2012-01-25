TCNJ School of Engineering Scholarships

Through May 1st, 2025, we will receive applications for 2025-2026 academic year scholarships granted by the School of Engineering. Awarded scholarships will be applied to the fall ’25 and spring ’26 semesters. Applicants will be notified in August of the scholarships awarded. Any external scholarship applications should be submitted directly to the organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering.
*Additional scholarships from the School of Engineering are granted via the financial aid office, contingent upon the submission of FAFSA applications.
Click on the application link under the instructions to apply for the scholarships granted by the School of Engineering.
Instructions
Application
All applications for scholarships granted by the School of Engineering must be made through our online form which can be found below. A separate form should be submitted for each scholarship application if applying to multiple scholarships. Note that some of the renewable scholarships are not available each year.
All award amounts are dependent upon the endowment earnings as managed by the TCNJ Foundation.
For additional information, contact the Office of the Dean at (609) 771-2538 or engineer@tcnj.edu.
Scholarships Offered by the School of Engineering
For Incoming First-Years
TCNJ Engineering Fund Scholarship For First-Years
The Paul A. Canton & Ruth D. Canton Engineering Scholarship (entering first-years, rising upperclassmen, Automatic Renewal)
The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund
The Merton D. & Sylvia Levey Scholarship
The Doris and Jim Lyon ’70 Scholarship Endowment (entering first-years or rising juniors, all majors with preference for Technology Education)
The Sue Signorette Patton ’58 Scholarship
For Rising Upperclassmen
TCNJ Engineering Fund Scholarship For Sophomores
The Jonathan J. & Barbara Belding Engineering Scholarship (Rising Upperclassmen, Automatic Renewal)
The Paul A. Canton & Ruth D. Canton Engineering Scholarship (entering First-Years, Rising Upperclassmen, Automatic Renewal)
The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund
Keith & Linda Finkral Scholarship (Rising Juniors Only, Preference for Tech Ed or iSTEM majors)
The Eugene Frankel Scholarship (Preference to TechEd Majors)
The Raymond Geraci ’75 Endowed Scholarship (Electrical Engineering Only)
The John and Suzanne Karsnitz Scholarship Endowment Fund (Rising Seniors Only, TechEd)
The Lynden U. Kibler Scholarship
The Blossom Kornbluh Frankel Scholarship (Biomedical Engineering Only, Automatic Renewal)
The Doris and Jim Lyon ’70 Scholarship Endowment (entering first-years or rising juniors, all majors with preference for Technology Education)
Conrad and Melita Johnson Scholarship
Joseph F. Shelley Scholarship (Mechanical Engineering Only)
Technological Studies Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund (Rising Seniors Only, TechEd or iSTEM)
External Scholarships
For Engineering Students
The scholarships below are offered by outside entities and are not affiliated with The College of New Jersey. Any external scholarship applications should be submitted directly to the organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering. Students who receive grants or scholarships from outside sources are required to report them to TCNJ. Click here for information on how to report to TCNJ.
- American Society of Mechanical Engineers Scholarships
- American Council of Engineering Companies Research Institute Scholarships
- American Council of Engineering Companies of New Jersey
- American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Scholarships
- Associated Construction Contractors of New Jersey Scholarships
- Association of State Dam Safety Officials Dam Safety Scholarship Program
- Construction Roundtable of New Jersey Scholarships
- Elmeryl Davies Memorial Scholarship
- Industrial Access Engineering Study Scholarship
- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Scholarships
- International Technology and Engineering Educators Scholarships
- Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship
- National Society of Professional Engineers Scholarships
- New Jersey Society of Professional Engineers Scholarships
- Nordson BUILDS Scholarship Program
- Ocean County Society of Professional Engineers Scholarship
Ocean County Society of Professional Engineers is a Chapter of the New Jersey Society of Professional Engineers. They offer scholarship opportunities every year to NJ engineering students, $1000.00 each. Each applicant is eligible for only one scholarship award. If interested, look out for an email with the application, usually sent out around the end of April by the School of Engineering, with the deadline typically being beginning of June.
- Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) scholarships
- South Asian American Association Scholarship
- Watermark Scholarship
For All Majors
The scholarships below are offered by outside entities and are not affiliated with The College of New Jersey. Any external scholarship applications should be submitted directly to the organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering. Students who receive grants or scholarships from outside sources are required to report them to TCNJ. Click here for information on how to report to TCNJ.
Outside Private Scholarships for All Majors (scroll to the bottom of the page)