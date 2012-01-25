TCNJ School of Engineering Scholarships

Through May 1st, 2025, we will receive applications for 2025-2026 academic year scholarships granted by the School of Engineering. Awarded scholarships will be applied to the fall ’25 and spring ’26 semesters. Applicants will be notified in August of the scholarships awarded. Any external scholarship applications should be submitted directly to the organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering.

*Additional scholarships from the School of Engineering are granted via the financial aid office, contingent upon the submission of FAFSA applications.

Click on the application link under the instructions to apply for the scholarships granted by the School of Engineering.