Quick Facts

Student Placement at Graduation

Student placement of TCNJ engineering students over the last 10 years has been strong—with rates of nearly 100% at graduation most years. An impressive roster of corporations have hired our engineering grads, including prestigious corporations such as: Lockheed Martin, ITI, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Johnson and Johnson, Boeing, PSE&G, Mobil, Bristol-Myers Squibb, General Motors, Lucent Technologies, Raytheon, Merck, Johnson Controls, General Dynamics, Microsoft, Hoechst Celanese, Ingersoll-Rand, Mobil, L’Oréal Industries, Washington Group, U.S. Army CECOM, York International, Delphi Technologies, Ortho McNeil Pharmaceutical, Mitre, General Electric, U.S. Steel, Physical Acoustics, Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding, and CUH2A.

Graduate and Professional School Acceptance

Many of our graduates go on to pursue further education in graduate or professional school. Students attending graduate school have been very successful in competing for fellowships and scholarships that completely fund their graduate education. Our students have also been well-prepared to compete for law school and medical school admission. Top colleges and universities that have admitted TCNJ engineering students include: Johns Hopkins, Yale, Stanford, Princeton, The University of Michigan, The University of Pennsylvania, Georgia Institute of Technology, Cornell, Florida State University, Dartmouth, Purdue, Drexel, Notre Dame, Arizona State University, Penn State University, Lehigh, Rutgers, Villanova, and the University of Washington.