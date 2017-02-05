Majors, Minors, and Specializations

For every available program of study, hands-on research and deep engagement are woven throughout our curriculum—in the lab, in the field, and in the classroom. Our students graduate as well-trained engineers and educators with strong liberal arts backgrounds, giving them the intellectual flexibility to make transitions and forge connections in a rapidly changing world.
Engineering Degree Programs
Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering (BSBME)
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE)
Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering (BSCoE)
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE)
Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science (BSES)
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (BSME)
Dual-Degree Medical Program
Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering (BSBME)/MD
Teacher Preparation Programs
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Integrative STEM, a dual-major program offered with the School of Education
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Technology and Engineering Education