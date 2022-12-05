First Year Design Challenges: Fall 2022

During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students take ENG 144 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design.

Fundamentals of Engineering Design provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill sets used in design processes. Topics include spatial visualization, problem solving/engineering design process, and introduction to engineering tools for data analysis and visualization. These topics are practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities.

Grand Prize

Team 5: Holly Latz, Rosemary O’Brien Innovative Design Award

Team 12: Emily Kraus, Joscelynn Bernal, Christian Katsikis, Casara Sexauer Most Marketable Design Award

Team 6: Hannah Shepkosky, Tatiana Ortiz, Alex Slavinsky, Cole Veras Best Craftsmanship Award

Team 10: Terrell Osei-Kyei, Joshua Mallozzi, Marco Gasparro, Ryu Revankar, Nathan Graham

Best Presentation Award

Team 14: Frank Bunks, Nicholas Calabrese, Hayleigh Marmorato, Laasya Seelam

Accuracy & Distance Competition Winners (First Place)

Team 2: Vincent Militello, Sarah Maybee, Megan Pongrac, Nathan Loquet Accuracy & Distance Competition Winners (Second Place)

Team 20: Sarah Biss, Stephanie Frolio, Christian Ambio

Accuracy & Distance Competition Winners (Third Place)

Team 14: Frank Bunks, Nicholas Calabrese, Hayleigh Marmorato, Laasya Seelam