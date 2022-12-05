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First Year Design Challenges: Fall 2022

During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students take ENG 144 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design.

Fundamentals of Engineering Design provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill sets used in design processes. Topics include spatial visualization, problem solving/engineering design process, and introduction to engineering tools for data analysis and visualization. These topics are practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities.

The team holding their award and smiling.

Grand Prize
Team 5: Holly Latz, Rosemary O’Brien

 The team holding their award and smiling.

Innovative Design Award
Team 12: Emily Kraus, Joscelynn Bernal, Christian Katsikis, Casara Sexauer
 

The team holding their award and smiling.

Most Marketable Design Award
Team 6: Hannah Shepkosky, Tatiana Ortiz, Alex Slavinsky, Cole Veras

  

The team holding their award and smiling.

Best Craftsmanship Award
Team 10: Terrell Osei-Kyei, Joshua Mallozzi, Marco Gasparro, Ryu Revankar, Nathan Graham

The team holding their award and smiling.

Best Presentation Award
Team 14: Frank Bunks, Nicholas Calabrese, Hayleigh Marmorato, Laasya Seelam

 

Vincent Militello, Sarah Maybee, Megan Pongrac, Nathan Loquet

Accuracy & Distance Competition Winners (First Place)
Team 2: Vincent Militello, Sarah Maybee, Megan Pongrac, Nathan Loquet

 Sarah Biss, Stephanie Frolio, Christian Ambio

Accuracy & Distance Competition Winners (Second Place)
Team 20: Sarah Biss, Stephanie Frolio, Christian Ambio

Frank Bunks, Nicholas Calabrese, Hayleigh Marmorato, Laasya Seelam

Accuracy & Distance Competition Winners (Third Place)
Team 14: Frank Bunks, Nicholas Calabrese, Hayleigh Marmorato, Laasya Seelam

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

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