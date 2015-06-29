Computer Policy

Computer Recommendations – Students should have full-time access to a computer that meets or exceeds the following specifications:

o Form – Laptop computers are recommended, although desktops are acceptable.

o Release Year – All components within the system, including the processor, should have been released within the last two years, preceding the purchase. For example, a computer purchased for use in fall 2024 cannot employ an Intel Coffee Lake Processor released in April 2022. Any new machine purchased from a major retailer should meet this requirement.

o Operating System – Windows 11 64-bit Home or Pro, not operating in the limited capability S-mode. Students are strongly discouraged from buying a non-Windows device. They are responsible for handling ALL compatibility problems associated with the use of AppleOS or LinuxOS computers. Students should NOT rely on machines like tablets, iPads, or Chromebooks as their main computing device.

o Screen Size – Greater than 14 inches.

o Video Card – NVIDIA RTX 40 Series or newer/better. Alternative brands with similar performance may be acceptable.

o Processor – Newer/More Powerful than Intel Core Ultra 7 or AMD Ryzen 7 Released in 2025. For example, the following Intel Models are acceptable: 251HX, 270HX Plus, 270K Plus, 356H, 358H, 366H, 368H.

o RAM – 32GB or more.

o Hard Drive – 1TB or higher