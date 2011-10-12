Seven-Year Medical Program in Engineering Science (Electrical Preference)

Electrical Engineering Preference
|Freshman Year
|Summer
|Course
Units
|PHY
|201
|General Physics I*
|1
|PHY
|202
|General Physics II*
|1
|Fall
|CHE
|201
|General Chemistry I
|1
|FYW
|201
|First-Year Writing
|1
|ENG
|091
|Engineering Seminar I
|0
|ENG
|095
|Introduction to Engineering
|0
|ENG
|142
|Fundamentals of Engineering Design
|1
|ENG
|222
|Statics
|1
|ENG
|272
|Advanced Engineering Math I
|1
|Spring
|CHE
|201
|General Chemistry II
|1
|BIO
|185
|Themes in Biology
|1
|MAT
|229
|Multivariable Calculus
|1
|ENG
|092
|Engineering Seminar II
|0
|ENG
|212
|Circuits Analysis
|1
|ENG
|214
|Circuits Analysis Laboratory
|0.5
|ENG
|262
|Dynamics
|1
|Sophomore Year
|Fall
|CSC
|215
|Computer Science I
|1
|ENG
|093
|Engineering Seminar III
|0
|ENG
|232
|Manufacturing Processes
|1
|ENG
|312
|Digital Circuits & Microprocessors
|1
|ENG
|342
|Advanced Engineering Math II
|1
|ECO
|101
|Microeconomics
|1
|Spring
|ENG
|094
|Engineering Seminar IV
|0
|ENG
|152
|Materials Science
|1
|ENG
|322
|Thermodynamics
|1
|ELC
|251
|Electronics
|1
|ELC
|321
|Systems & Signals
|1
|ELC
|333
|Electrical Engineering Laboratory I
|0.5
|IDS
|252
|Society, Ethics & Technology
|1
|Summer
|CHE
|321
|Organic Chemistry I
|1
|CHE
|322
|Organic Chemistry II
|1
|Junior Year
|Fall
|ENG
|099
|Senior Professional Seminar
|0
|ENG
|352
|Control Systems
|1
|ENG
|354
|Control Systems Laboratory
|0.5
|BIO
|321
|Genetics
|1
|ELC
|341
|Communication Systems
|1
|ELC
|495
|Senior Project I
|0
|Electrical Engineering Elective**
|1
|Spring
|ENG
|098
|Fundamentals of Engineering Review
|0
|ENG
|372
|Engineering Economy
|1
|ELC
|496
|Senior Project II
|1
|TST
|161
|Creative Design
|1
|Electrical Engineering Elective**
|1
|Liberal Learning Elective**
|1
|Total Course Units
|34.5
* Students entering the program must hold advanced placement credit in
Calculus A and B. Alternatively, students must hold advanced placement
credit for General Physics I and II, and complete Calculus A and B during
the summer prior to their first semester at TCNJ.
*By advisement only.
One Liberal Learning course requirement is met at New Jersey Medical School.
*** Students who scored 580 or above on the SAT Verbal and 580 or above on the SAT Math will be exempt from this requirement. Students with a score on the SAT Verbal or SAT Math lower than 580 will be given a placement test. Students who score 4 or higher on the placement test will also be exempt from WRI 102.
Advanced Placement (AP) is awarded for a number of courses including Calculus, Physics, Chemistry, etc. For further details on AP placement click here