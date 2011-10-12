Seven-Year Medical Program in Engineering Science (Electrical Preference)

Electrical Engineering Preference

Units PHY 201 General Physics I* 1 PHY 202 General Physics II* 1 Fall CHE 201 General Chemistry I 1 FYW 201 First-Year Writing 1 ENG 091 Engineering Seminar I 0 ENG 095 Introduction to Engineering 0 ENG 142 Fundamentals of Engineering Design 1 ENG 222 Statics 1 ENG 272 Advanced Engineering Math I 1 Spring CHE 201 General Chemistry II 1 BIO 185 Themes in Biology 1 MAT 229 Multivariable Calculus 1 ENG 092 Engineering Seminar II 0 ENG 212 Circuits Analysis 1 ENG 214 Circuits Analysis Laboratory 0.5 ENG 262 Dynamics 1 Sophomore Year Fall CSC 215 Computer Science I 1 ENG 093 Engineering Seminar III 0 ENG 232 Manufacturing Processes 1 ENG 312 Digital Circuits & Microprocessors 1 ENG 342 Advanced Engineering Math II 1 ECO 101 Microeconomics 1 Spring ENG 094 Engineering Seminar IV 0 ENG 152 Materials Science 1 ENG 322 Thermodynamics 1 ELC 251 Electronics 1 ELC 321 Systems & Signals 1 ELC 333 Electrical Engineering Laboratory I 0.5 IDS 252 Society, Ethics & Technology 1 Summer CHE 321 Organic Chemistry I 1 CHE 322 Organic Chemistry II 1 Junior Year Fall ENG 099 Senior Professional Seminar 0 ENG 352 Control Systems 1 ENG 354 Control Systems Laboratory 0.5 BIO 321 Genetics 1 ELC 341 Communication Systems 1 ELC 495 Senior Project I 0 Electrical Engineering Elective** 1 Spring ENG 098 Fundamentals of Engineering Review 0 ENG 372 Engineering Economy 1 ELC 496 Senior Project II 1 TST 161 Creative Design 1 Electrical Engineering Elective** 1 Liberal Learning Elective** 1 Total Course Units 34.5

* Students entering the program must hold advanced placement credit in

Calculus A and B. Alternatively, students must hold advanced placement

credit for General Physics I and II, and complete Calculus A and B during

the summer prior to their first semester at TCNJ.

*By advisement only.

One Liberal Learning course requirement is met at New Jersey Medical School.

*** Students who scored 580 or above on the SAT Verbal and 580 or above on the SAT Math will be exempt from this requirement. Students with a score on the SAT Verbal or SAT Math lower than 580 will be given a placement test. Students who score 4 or higher on the placement test will also be exempt from WRI 102.

Advanced Placement (AP) is awarded for a number of courses including Calculus, Physics, Chemistry, etc. For further details on AP placement click here