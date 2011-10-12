The College of New Jersey Logo

Seven-Year Medical Program in Engineering Science (Electrical Preference)

Electrical Engineering Preference

Freshman Year
Summer Course
Units
PHY 201 General Physics I* 1
PHY 202 General Physics II* 1
Fall
CHE 201 General Chemistry I 1
FYW 201 First-Year Writing 1
ENG 091 Engineering Seminar I 0
ENG 095 Introduction to Engineering 0
ENG 142 Fundamentals of Engineering Design 1
ENG 222 Statics 1
ENG 272 Advanced Engineering Math I 1
Spring
CHE 201 General Chemistry II 1
BIO 185 Themes in Biology 1
MAT 229 Multivariable Calculus 1
ENG 092 Engineering Seminar II 0
ENG 212 Circuits Analysis 1
ENG 214 Circuits Analysis Laboratory 0.5
ENG 262 Dynamics 1
Sophomore Year
Fall
CSC 215 Computer Science I 1
ENG 093 Engineering Seminar III 0
ENG 232 Manufacturing Processes 1
ENG 312 Digital Circuits & Microprocessors 1
ENG 342 Advanced Engineering Math II 1
ECO 101 Microeconomics 1
Spring
ENG 094 Engineering Seminar IV 0
ENG 152 Materials Science 1
ENG 322 Thermodynamics 1
ELC 251 Electronics 1
ELC 321 Systems & Signals 1
ELC 333 Electrical Engineering Laboratory I 0.5
IDS 252 Society, Ethics & Technology 1
Summer
CHE 321 Organic Chemistry I 1
CHE 322 Organic Chemistry II 1
Junior Year
Fall
ENG 099 Senior Professional Seminar 0
ENG 352 Control Systems 1
ENG 354 Control Systems Laboratory 0.5
BIO 321 Genetics 1
ELC 341 Communication Systems 1
ELC 495 Senior Project I 0
Electrical Engineering Elective** 1
Spring
ENG 098 Fundamentals of Engineering Review 0
ENG 372 Engineering Economy 1
ELC 496 Senior Project II 1
TST 161 Creative Design 1
Electrical Engineering Elective** 1
Liberal Learning Elective** 1
Total Course Units 34.5

 

Students entering the program must hold advanced placement credit in
Calculus A and B.  Alternatively, students must hold advanced placement
credit for General Physics I and II, and complete Calculus A and B during
the summer prior to their first semester at TCNJ.

 

*By advisement only.

One Liberal Learning course requirement is met at New Jersey Medical School.

*** Students who scored 580 or above on the SAT Verbal and 580 or above on the SAT Math will be exempt from this requirement. Students with a score on the SAT Verbal or SAT Math lower than 580 will be given a placement test. Students who score 4 or higher on the placement test will also be exempt from WRI 102.

Advanced Placement (AP) is awarded for a number of courses including Calculus, Physics, Chemistry, etc. For further details on AP placement click here

