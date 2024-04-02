NASA Names Senior Project Team Finalists in Human Lander Challenge

Congratulations to mechanical engineering seniors Harry Brier, John Hardie, Christian Katsikis, Matt Walsh, Aidan Wiehe, and their advisor Dr. Mohammed Alabsi for being named finalists in NASA’s Human Lander Challenge (HuLC) competition! This prestigious recognition comes as they propose innovative solutions to tackle the challenge of lunar dust management during spacecraft landings on the Moon.

Their concept has not only showcased their ingenuity but also earned them a $7,000 stipend to further develop their idea. We’re excited to support their journey as they prepare for the finals in Huntsville, Alabama this June.