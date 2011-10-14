Hydrology / Water Resources Laboratory and the Thermo Fluids Laboratory support the water resources focus. The Hydrology/Water Resources Laboratory is equipped with a Series/Parallel Pump system, a Ground Water Flow Tank equipped with a total of nineteen piezometers, a Reynolds apparatus, a momentum apparatus, a hydrology rainfall-runoff simulator, and an Open Channel Flume (16’ long x 2’ high x 1’ wide) with adjustable slope. The flume can be operated manually through a central control board, or automated through a program written in LabVIEW. The Thermo Fluids Laboratory contains a pipe network system consisting of 5 pipes in parallel; it is used for three separate experiments related to flow measurements, major energy losses in piping systems, and minor energy losses in piping systems.