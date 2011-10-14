The College of New Jersey Logo

Hydrology/Water Resources Laboratory

Hydrology / Water Resources Laboratory and the Thermo Fluids Laboratory support the water resources focus. The Hydrology/Water Resources Laboratory is equipped with a Series/Parallel Pump system, a Ground Water Flow Tank equipped with a total of nineteen piezometers, a Reynolds apparatus, a momentum apparatus, a hydrology rainfall-runoff simulator, and an Open Channel Flume (16’ long x 2’ high x 1’ wide) with adjustable slope. The flume can be operated manually through a central control board, or automated through a program written in LabVIEW. The Thermo Fluids Laboratory contains a pipe network system consisting of 5 pipes in parallel; it is used for three separate experiments related to flow measurements, major energy losses in piping systems, and minor energy losses in piping systems.

 

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

