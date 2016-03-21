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Armstrong Laboratory Safety Manual

To help students understand and implement safe practices, the Armstrong Safety Manual provides information on how to properly use machines and access shops. To receive permission to access shops, you must attend a safety lecture or read the safety manual, pass the safety test, and read the equipment safety rules. You must additionally receive instruction from an area supervisor in order to operate any equipment. The safety lecture and safety test must be repeated every year. When you pass the safety test, you will be added to the Authorized Machine Shop Access List. In order to utilize any equipment, you need to complete an instruction session with the Area Supervisor who will add your name to a list specific to each piece of machinery. Under no circumstances are you to use equipment prior to this specific use training.

» Access the official safety manual (PDF)

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Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

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