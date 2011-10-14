Computer Architecture and VLSI

State of the art facility with networked PCs running the latest Xilinx FPGA design software suited for rapid prototyping of architectures, as well as the latest FPGA development boards. The PCs also run the latest Mentor Graphics VLSI development tools hosted off a Linux high performance server.

Boards Available:

Nexys DDR:

The Nexys 4 DDR board is a complete, ready-to-use digital circuit development platform based on the latest Artix-7™ Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) from Xilinx®. With its large, high-capacity FPGA (Xilinx part number XC7A100T-1CSG324C), generous external memories, and collection of USB, Ethernet, and other ports, the Nexys4 DDR can host designs ranging from introductory combinational circuits to powerful embedded processors. Several built-in peripherals, including an accelerometer, temperature sensor, MEMs digital microphone, a speaker amplifier, and several I/O devices allow the Nexys4 DDR to be used for a wide range of designs without needing any other components.

SignalMaster:

This is a system for prototyping that combines a TI DSP and a Xilinx FPGA. At a lower level, the DSP can be programmed with TI’s Composer Studio and the Xilinx FPGA with an HDL (Verilog/VHDL), or it can be programmed directly from Matlab/Simulink at a higher system level. This piece of equipment is networked, so it persists in the network, and can be accessed from any PC.