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TCNJ Engineering Students Shine at 2025 Northeast Bioengineering Conference

Six teams of senior biomedical and mechanical engineering students from TCNJ Engineering were selected to present their capstone design projects at the 2025 Northeast Bioengineering Conference (NEBEC), hosted by NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. The event brought together top top researchers, industry professionals, and students to share the latest developments and innovations in the field.

TCNJ’s student teams showcased a diverse range of impactful biomedical technologies, including:

One standout project, CradleCam, earned the conference’s Best Senior Project Design Award. Developed by students Jack Nyhuis, Matthew Buginsky, Panagiota Perdikis, Preksha Patel, and Kenneth Shane Lawas, under the guidance of faculty advisor Dr. Anthony Lau, CradleCam is a non-contact infant monitoring system.  It measures vital signs including heart rate, respiratory rate, body temperature, and body position—offering a promising advancement in neonatal care.

The students’ presence and recognition at NEBEC highlight TCNJ Engineering’s continued commitment to hands-on, socially relevant, and impactful undergraduate research.

Jack Nyhuis, Matthew Buginsky, Panagiota Perdikis, Preksha Patel, and Kenneth Shane Lawas
Jack Nyhuis, Matthew Buginsky, Panagiota Perdikis, Preksha Patel, and Kenneth Shane Lawas

Group shot.

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Ewing, NJ 08628

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engineer@tcnj.edu

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