TCNJ Biomedical Engineering Students Receive Exclusive NASA Tour

While in Galveston, Texas, to present their research at NASA’s 2025 Human Research Program (HRP) Investigators’ Workshop, a group of TCNJ Biomedical Engineering (BME) students had the rare opportunity to explore NASA’s Johnson Space Center up close. Unlike standard public tours, which keep visitors behind glass, this private tour granted students direct, floor-level access to some of NASA’s most advanced astronaut training facilities.

During their visit, students toured the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility, where they observed the Orion and Soyuz capsules—critical spacecraft for human spaceflight missions—up close. They also visited the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, where they witnessed the Orion Capsule submerged in water, a key part of astronaut training for spacewalk simulations. Another highlight was the NASA Mission Control Center, where students proudly pointed out the BME workstation, positioned next to the Flight Surgeon’s desk—an exciting reminder of the essential role biomedical engineers play in astronaut health and performance.

This immersive experience, combined with their conference presentations, highlights the exceptional opportunities available to TCNJ BME students. Undergraduates Jeremy Liegner, Stephanie Frolio, and Gia Perdikis took part in this prestigious event, reinforcing TCNJ’s commitment to hands-on learning, research excellence, and career preparation in engineering, space medicine, and beyond.