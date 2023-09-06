Welcoming Dr. Mark Edwards and Dr. Ardeshir Tabrizi to the School of Engineering

Mark Edwards is joining the Department of Integrative STEM Education as a Lecturer. He has previously served as an adjunct professor at TCNJ from 2013 to 2022.

Edwards will be teaching IDS 252 – Society, Ethics and Technology as well as a first year seminar course titled FYS 162 – Imprisoned Minds. Edwards earned his Ph.D. in Philosophy and Theology from Princeton Theological Seminary, his M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary, and his B.A. in Philosophy and Theology from Whitworth University.

His topics of specialization include Systematic and Philosophical Theology, Time and Eternity, Theology and Philosophy from Prison, Ethics, Philosophy of Religion, Epistemology, Philosophy of Science and Theological Interpretation of Scripture.

Aside from serving as an adjunct professor at TCNJ, Edwards also was a T.A. and lecturer at Princeton University. He also spent time as an adjunct professor at Princeton Theological Seminary and Fuller Theological Seminary.

Ardeshir Tabrizi will be joining the Department of Mechanical Engineering as an Assistant Professor.

Tabrizi will be teaching MEC 471 – Compressible Fluid Mechanics, MEC 433 – Mechanical Engineering Lab III, MEC 263 – Mechanical Engineering Lab I and ENG 322 – Thermodynamics. Tabrizi earned his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering with an emphasis in Inverse Heat Convection from Rutgers University. Tabrizi received his M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering with an emphasis in Reacting Flows from K. N. Toosi University of Technology, in Tehran, Iran. His thesis was Two-Dimensional Numerical Modeling of Reacting Two-Phase Flow. Tabrizi earned his B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from University of Tehran, in Tehran, Iran. Tabrizi has research interests in Inverse Heat Transfer, Buoyancy-Induced Flows, Natural Heat Convection, Optimization in Thermal Systems and CFD.

Before joining TCNJ faculty, Tabrizi spent time as a lecturer, primary instructor and graduate teaching assistant at Rutgers University. In the industry, Tabrizi worked as a Research Engineer at the Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation (CAIT), in addition to working as a Piping Stress Engineer for Monenco Iran Consulting Engineering Company. Tabrizi has multiple peer-reviewed publications, published conferences, published extended abstracts and presentations.