Dr. Mahrukh Khan Awarded $200K NSF Grant For Antenna Research

Congratulations to Dr. Mahrukh Khan on being awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Initiation (ERI) Grant! Dr. Khan received $200,000 to pursue research on innovative microstrip antenna design procedures. Microstrip antennas are an essential element in modern wireless communication and are used widely in automotive, defense and medical applications. An Assistant Professor in TCNJ’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, Dr. Khan has published many articles in IEEE journals about microstrip antennas. She is currently working on compact ultra wideband antenna designs with students in her lab. Her project aims to deal with the computation costs and optimum design tradeoffs between current microstrip antenna technologies and future needs. She wants to develop innovative, cost effective and concise design solutions.

“I am so happy to see that my idea was recognized by NSF in this highly competitive grant. This idea has its foundation in several years of research during my PhD and postdoc studies at University of Missouri – Kansas City (UMKC) and as an assistant research professor at Missouri Institute of Defense and Energy (MIDE).”

With this NSF grant, Dr. Khan plans to hire more students to join TCNJ’s Microwave and Wireless Communication Lab and support the students’ travel to radio frequency and microwave conferences. The grant brings her one step closer to her goal of developing a state-of-the-art antennas research facility on campus.

-Anisa Lateef ‘22