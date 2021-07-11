Technology & Engineering Ed. Student Teacher Honored With Award

A grand congratulations to Technology & Engineering Education student Brooke Martin ‘21 for being awarded the TCNJ Distinguished Clinical Intern Award for 2021. This award honors 3 student teachers from each of the New Jersey Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (NJACTE) educator preparation programs for demonstrating outstanding efforts and dedication towards becoming a teacher.

Brooke completed her student teaching at Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton, NJ where she taught classes in CADD (Computer-Aided Design & Drafting), architecture and the engineering design capstone course. Since the school was also a junior high, she had some opportunities to teach 8th grade robotics.

Brooke was recognized alongside her cooperating teacher, Douglas Carnegie, at the statewide awards ceremony. Mr. Carnegie is a technology teacher at Kittatinny Regional High School in the Kittatinny Regional School District. Information about them both can be found at timestamp 47:36.

This September, Brooke will be teaching Technology and Engineering in the Northern Valley Regional High School District in NJ. She hopes to start pursuing her Masters of Education in either integrated curriculum or curriculum & instruction.

– Anisa Lateef ’22

Brooke outside of her new school, Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan.

Brooke working with one of her high school students in the classroom.

TCNJ Student teacher Brook Martin TEE ‘21.