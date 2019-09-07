TCNJ Engineering’s diversity efforts recognized with national award

The College of New Jersey’s School of Engineering has been named one of the inaugural recipients of an award from the American Society for Engineering Education’s (ASEE) Diversity Recognition Program. The honor is given to colleges and universities for establishing an institutional infrastructure to improve diversity and inclusion in engineering education. It is the first national effort to publicly recognize institutions for their success in building a diverse engineering workforce.
TCNJ’s campuswide diversity efforts
ASEE’s decision to grant the award to TCNJ Engineering was based on the School’s Strategic Plan, which drives School-based diversity and inclusion initiatives, as well as a host of cooperative initiatives across several college-wide units. For all admissions, retention, and faculty and staff recruitment efforts, TCNJ Engineering is supported by programming and assistance from: the Office of Admissions, the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Office of Human Resources, and the First-Year Advising Support Center. Additionally, the School of Engineering has directly benefited from the shared resource of a National Science Foundation ADVANCE grant to support the careers of women faculty in STEM disciplines.