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Freshmen Display First Year Engineering Design Projects

During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students take ENG 142 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design.  Fundamentals of Engineering Design provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill-sets used in the design process.  Topics, practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities, include team dynamics, effective oral and written communication, spatial visualization, and problem solving/engineering design process.

Freshman complete a Student Design Showcase Project as part of this course.  The Spring 2015 problem statement was “Design a product or device that will enable a person to perform a task with one hand that would normally require two hands.”

The Rush Brush, by Paige Stroh, Raquel Mogavero, Nick Russo, Lexi Reynolds,  and Jin Roh, won the Grand Prize and Dean’s Award in the competition, voted on by judges comprised of faculty and staff from the School.

Grand Prize and Dean's Award - The Rush Brush
Grand Prize and Dean’s Award – The Rush Brush

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional awards included:

The Most Innovative Design Award:  Mono Game Control by Andre Le, Nikita Eisenhauer, Maria Castaneda

Most Innovative Design - Mono Game Controller
Most Innovative Design – Mono Game Controller

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Most Marketable Design Award:  E-Z Wallet by Kyle Lee, Pete Scalgione, Kat Wan, Luis Calderon

Most Marketable Design - E-Z Wallet
Most Marketable Design – E-Z Wallet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Best Craftsmanship Design Award:  Easy Open by Patricia Cardoso, Joshua Acker, CJ D’Achille

Best Craftsmanship Design - Easy Open
Best Craftsmanship Design – Easy Open

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

» See all of the projects, including the runner-up lists per category.

 

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

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