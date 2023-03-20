Theme: “Meeting Students Where They Are

and Getting Them Where They Need to Be”

Keynote Speaker: Jenni Buckley, Ph. D Title: The Perry Initiative – Engineering a Diverse Talent Pipeline in Orthopedics & Implications for Diversity Efforts in Engineering

We welcome papers, posters, and presentations on all topics related to engineering education, including, but not limited to:

Expanding access, openness, and flexibility

Innovation and practice

Universities connecting K-12 schools and community colleges

Entrepreneurship-oriented engineering education

Modality of delivery

Professional development

Corporate partnerships

First year experiences

If you wish to run a workshop or convene a panel, please contact Anthony Deese at deesea@tcnj.edu.

Submission Information and Deadlines Abstracts Submissions Open – July 24, 2023 Deadline — September 15, 11:59 p.m. Decision — September 25 Drafts Submission Upload— October 8, 11:59 p.m. Decision — October 15 Final Upload — October 20, 11:59 p.m.

See the For Authors page for paper submission process and link

Schedule

For a detailed program and schedule PDF, please see the link at the top of the page.

Day 1 — Friday October 27, 2023

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Registration and Help Desk

11 a.m.-noon

Keynote speaker: Jenni Buckley

12:15-1:15 p.m.

Lunch

1:30-3 p.m.

Posters and Student Papers

3-3:15 p.m.

Break

3:15-4:45 p.m.

Workshop and Invited Speakers

4:45-5 p.m.

Break

5-5:45 p.m.

TCNJ Engineering Facilities Tour

Sarnoff Collection Tour

Executive Board Meeting

5:45-6:15 pm

Student Poster Session and Social Hour

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Dinner

Day 2 — Saturday, October 28, 2023

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration and Help Desk

8:30-9 a.m.

Breakfast

9-10:30 a.m.

Technical Sessions

10:30-10:45 a.m.

Break

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Technical Sessions

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Lunch and Business Meeting

For Authors

The Mid Atlantic Section of ASEE invites you to submit papers to our upcoming conference.

Submit Your Abstract

Notes:

For those wishing to present at this conference, papers are optional, but abstracts and conference registration (minimum one author) are required.

To publish a paper or present a poster, at least one author must register for the conference.

For those authors presenting posters, please note the following: The maximum size of the poster is 36 in high × 48 in wide. Mounting hardware will be provided at the conference venue. All supporting display material must fit on or under the poster board in the floor space provided. Power will not be readily available.



Registration

Registration Opens – September 1

Author/Presenter Registration Deadline – October 24

Early Bird Registration (Sept. 1 – Oct. 1) – $160

Regular Registration (Oct. 2 – Oct. 26) – $190

On-Site Registration (Oct. 27 & 28) – $220

Student Registration (Sept. 1 – Oct. 28) $100

Register at ASEE.org



Hotel and Travel

Hotels

SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Ewing/PrincetonSouth (1.8 miles from campus)

I-95 Exit 4 (Rt 31/Pennington Road South)

GPS use 2250 Pennington Road & follow Charles Ewing Blvd

1000 Charles Ewing Boulevard

Ewing, NJ 08628

(609) 530-0900

Courtyard Marriott-Ewing Hopewell (2.5 miles from campus)

360 Scotch Road

Trenton, NJ 08628

Phone 609-716-9100

Fax 609-716-8745

Element Ewing Hopewell (2.5 miles from campus)

1000 Sam Weinroth Road East

Ewing, New Jersey 08628

(609) 671-0050

Carnegie Center Princeton Hyatt (9 miles from campus)

102 Carnegie Center

US Route 1

Princeton, NJ 08542

(609) 987-1234

Hampton Inn & Suites Newtown (11 miles from campus)

1000 Stony Hill Road

Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067

(215) 860-1700

(800) 426-7866

Mass Transit

Rail & Bus

Amtrak trains for Trenton and Princeton Junction leave Penn Station in New York City and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

New Jersey Transit provides rail service to Princeton Junction, Hamilton and Trenton from New York City and the surrounding area. The 601 bus schedule may be consulted for bus service from the Trenton train station. The Hamilton station is a 10-minute drive from the TCNJ campus.

SEPTA provides service to Trenton and West Trenton from Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

Air