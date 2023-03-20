Schedule & Program (PDF)
Theme: “Meeting Students Where They Are
and Getting Them Where They Need to Be”
Title: The Perry Initiative – Engineering a Diverse Talent Pipeline in Orthopedics & Implications for Diversity Efforts in Engineering
We welcome papers, posters, and presentations on all topics related to engineering education, including, but not limited to:
- Expanding access, openness, and flexibility
- Innovation and practice
- Universities connecting K-12 schools and community colleges
- Entrepreneurship-oriented engineering education
- Modality of delivery
- Professional development
- Corporate partnerships
- First year experiences
If you wish to run a workshop or convene a panel, please contact Anthony Deese at deesea@tcnj.edu.
Submission Information and Deadlines
Abstracts
Submissions Open – July 24, 2023
Deadline — September 15, 11:59 p.m.
Decision — September 25
Drafts
Submission Upload— October 8, 11:59 p.m.
Decision — October 15
Final Upload — October 20, 11:59 p.m.
See the For Authors page for paper submission process and link
Schedule
For a detailed program and schedule PDF, please see the link at the top of the page.
Day 1 — Friday October 27, 2023
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Registration and Help Desk
11 a.m.-noon
Keynote speaker: Jenni Buckley
12:15-1:15 p.m.
Lunch
1:30-3 p.m.
Posters and Student Papers
3-3:15 p.m.
Break
3:15-4:45 p.m.
Workshop and Invited Speakers
4:45-5 p.m.
Break
5-5:45 p.m.
TCNJ Engineering Facilities Tour
Sarnoff Collection Tour
Executive Board Meeting
5:45-6:15 pm
Student Poster Session and Social Hour
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Dinner
Day 2 — Saturday, October 28, 2023
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration and Help Desk
8:30-9 a.m.
Breakfast
9-10:30 a.m.
Technical Sessions
10:30-10:45 a.m.
Break
10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Technical Sessions
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Lunch and Business Meeting
For Authors
The Mid Atlantic Section of ASEE invites you to submit papers to our upcoming conference.
2023 Fall MAS Authors Kit (PDF)
ASEE Paper Rubric (PDF)
Notes:
- For those wishing to present at this conference, papers are optional, but abstracts and conference registration (minimum one author) are required.
- To publish a paper or present a poster, at least one author must register for the conference.
- For those authors presenting posters, please note the following:
- The maximum size of the poster is 36 in high × 48 in wide.
- Mounting hardware will be provided at the conference venue.
- All supporting display material must fit on or under the poster board in the floor space provided.
- Power will not be readily available.
Registration
Registration Opens – September 1
Author/Presenter Registration Deadline – October 24
Early Bird Registration (Sept. 1 – Oct. 1) – $160
Regular Registration (Oct. 2 – Oct. 26) – $190
On-Site Registration (Oct. 27 & 28) – $220
Student Registration (Sept. 1 – Oct. 28) $100
Hotel and Travel
Campus Map
Driving Directions
Hotels
SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Ewing/PrincetonSouth (1.8 miles from campus)
I-95 Exit 4 (Rt 31/Pennington Road South)
GPS use 2250 Pennington Road & follow Charles Ewing Blvd
1000 Charles Ewing Boulevard
Ewing, NJ 08628
(609) 530-0900
Courtyard Marriott-Ewing Hopewell (2.5 miles from campus)
360 Scotch Road
Trenton, NJ 08628
Phone 609-716-9100
Fax 609-716-8745
Element Ewing Hopewell (2.5 miles from campus)
1000 Sam Weinroth Road East
Ewing, New Jersey 08628
(609) 671-0050
Carnegie Center Princeton Hyatt (9 miles from campus)
102 Carnegie Center
US Route 1
Princeton, NJ 08542
(609) 987-1234
Hampton Inn & Suites Newtown (11 miles from campus)
1000 Stony Hill Road
Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
(215) 860-1700
(800) 426-7866
Mass Transit
Rail & Bus
- Amtrak trains for Trenton and Princeton Junction leave Penn Station in New York City and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.
- New Jersey Transit provides rail service to Princeton Junction, Hamilton and Trenton from New York City and the surrounding area. The 601 bus schedule may be consulted for bus service from the Trenton train station. The Hamilton station is a 10-minute drive from the TCNJ campus.
- SEPTA provides service to Trenton and West Trenton from Philadelphia and the surrounding area.
Air
- Most major airlines serve Philadelphia International, Newark, LaGuardia, and Kennedy International Airports. All four airports are within 60 miles of campus, and all have car rental agencies onsite. Trenton Mercer Airport is two miles from campus.