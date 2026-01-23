Undeclared Engineering Fall 2025 Dean’s List

The list below indicates Undeclared Engineering students whose outstanding academic achievement has placed them on the Dean’s List. This list includes only students who have authorized the release of information in accordance with the provisions of FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act).

Fall 2025 Dean’s List

(Undeclared Engineering)

Lorenzo Alva

Anna Kulesa

Michael Vervier

AS INDICATED IN THE COLLEGE’S DEAN’S LIST POLICY (LAST REVISED JANUARY 2021):

“In order to earn Dean’s List for a given semester, an undergraduate student must be enrolled in a minimum of 3 full letter-graded course units and earn a GPA of 3.5. Pass/Unsatisfactory, Ungraded Option, and Credit by Exam courses do not count toward Dean’s List. Graduate classes (3 or more credits each) with XGC grading (graduate classes counting towards the graduate degree only) count toward the Dean’s List.”