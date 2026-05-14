TCNJ Engineering: Principles on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly evolving suite of tools that are deeply discipline-specific. To meet the diverse needs of our students and foster faculty innovation, TCNJ Engineering operates under three core principles regarding AI:

1. Fundamentals First: The Process is the Product

We believe that true engineering intuition comes from understanding “the why.” While AI can generate answers, the value of an engineering education lies in the process of solving problems. Solving problems without external help ensures students appreciate how scientific principles translate to the physical world, a prerequisite for verifying any AI-generated result.

2. Context-Driven Integration

AI usage at TCNJ Engineering is not one-size-fits-all; it is embedded directly into our curricula where it makes sense for the field. This ranges from utilizing Large Language Models (LLMs) for idea generation and high-level synthesis to building and generating custom, domain-specific models.

3. Ethical and Responsible Stewardship

We prepare students to be ethical leaders in a digital age. This commitment includes:

Transparency: Clear faculty guidelines and student adherence to AI policies.

Security & Bias: Critical awareness of data privacy and the inherent biases in training sets.

Sustainability: An understanding of the significant environmental and energy footprints of large-scale AI computation.

Our Commitments to Action

To realize these principles, the School of Engineering will:

Refine Curricula: Continually update coursework to balance fundamental engineering principles with emerging AI capabilities.

Emphasize Professional Development: Launch a series of for-credit courses specifically designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations.

Encourage Interdisciplinary Synergy: Create cross-departmental opportunities where students work together to solve complex, multi-faceted engineering challenges.

Empower Faculty: Invest in ongoing training and resources to ensure our educators remain at the forefront of AI innovation.