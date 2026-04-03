The School of Engineering proudly supports the College’s mission to provide robust scholarship opportunities. These initiatives are sustained by the continued philanthropic support of our School of Engineering scholarship donors.
TCNJ Scholarships, Awards, and Other Assistance
TCNJ students benefit from the generosity of alumni and organizations that provide financial support through scholarships, awards, and specialized assistance.
External Scholarships
The scholarships below are offered by outside entities and are not affiliated with The College of New Jersey.
- Submission: Applications must be submitted directly to the sponsoring organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering.
- Reporting: Students who receive external grants or scholarships are required to report them to the College.
Engineering-Specific Opportunities
American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC)
Professional Societies and Institutes
- American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)
- American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)
- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)
- National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE)
- New Jersey Society of Professional Engineers (NJSPE)
- Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME)
Industry and Memorial Awards
- Associated Construction Contractors of New Jersey
- Association of State Dam Safety Officials Program
- Construction Roundtable of New Jersey
- Elmeryl Davies Memorial Scholarship
- Industrial Access Engineering Study Scholarship
- International Technology and Engineering Educators
- Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship
- Nordson BUILDS Scholarship Program
- South Asian American Association Scholarship
- Watermark Scholarship
Featured: Ocean County Society of Professional Engineers
As a chapter of the NJSPE, this organization offers annual $1,000 scholarships to New Jersey engineering students.
- Eligibility: Each applicant is eligible for one award.
- Timeline: The School of Engineering typically emails the application in late April, with a deadline in early June.