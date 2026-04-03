The School of Engineering proudly supports the College’s mission to provide robust scholarship opportunities. These initiatives are sustained by the continued philanthropic support of our School of Engineering scholarship donors.

TCNJ Scholarships, Awards, and Other Assistance

TCNJ students benefit from the generosity of alumni and organizations that provide financial support through scholarships, awards, and specialized assistance.

External Scholarships

The scholarships below are offered by outside entities and are not affiliated with The College of New Jersey.

Submission: Applications must be submitted directly to the sponsoring organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering.

Applications must be submitted directly to the sponsoring organization and not through TCNJ’s School of Engineering. Reporting: Students who receive external grants or scholarships are required to report them to the College.

Engineering-Specific Opportunities

American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC)

Professional Societies and Institutes

Industry and Memorial Awards

Featured: Ocean County Society of Professional Engineers

As a chapter of the NJSPE, this organization offers annual $1,000 scholarships to New Jersey engineering students.