Visualizing Innovation: Photo Contest

Share Your Vision of Engineering

What does innovation look like to you? TCNJ Engineering invites you to submit an image that captures the essence of engineering innovation. We are looking for visuals that tell a story—whether it’s the intricate detail of a circuit board, the precision of a complex CAD rendering, or a candid moment of discovery and collaboration in the lab or the field. Your submission should showcase the creativity and problem-solving at the heart of the engineering experience.

Selected images will be professionally printed on 24” x 36” stretched canvases and displayed in the STEM Building.

Submission Details

Who Can Enter: TCNJ Engineering faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

Image Quality: Please ensure your image is high-resolution (suitable for a large-format 24″ x 36″ print).

Key Dates

2026 Submission Deadline: February 2, 2026

Exhibition Reception: Join us during Engineers Week for a special reception to celebrate the winners and unveil the new collection in the STEM building.

Ready to Showcase Your Work?

Don’t miss the chance to have your work featured on the walls of the STEM building for years to come.

Submit Your Image