First Year Design Challenges: Spring 2025
During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students take ENG 144 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design.
Fundamentals of Engineering Design provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill sets used in design processes. Topics include spatial visualization, problem solving/engineering design process, and introduction to engineering tools for data analysis and visualization. These topics are practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities.
Grand Prize
Christian Maxwell, Michael Milnicsuk, Abyan Mughal, Jason Muszynski
Best Innovative Design
Akshara Gupta, Maria Hupp, Muhammad-Ziyo Imamaliev, Paul Laurard, Samuel Martinez
Best Presentation
Lucia Cetrulo, Sean Golden, Gavin McVeigh, Devan Zsorey
Top Teams for Weight Lift Competition
First Place
Kyle Brushaber,Lorenzo Caruso,Patrick Grant,Shawn Liu
Second Place
Christian Maxwell, Michael Milnicsuk, Abyan Mughal, Jason Muszynski
Third Place
Kelly Buquicchio, Desola Fasakin, Karishma Kagitala, Zacharay Schick