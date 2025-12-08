The College of New Jersey Logo

First Year Design Challenges: Fall 2025

During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students take ENG 144 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design.

Fundamentals of Engineering Design provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill sets used in design processes. Topics include spatial visualization, problem solving/engineering design process, and introduction to engineering tools for data analysis and visualization. These topics are practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities.

 

Grand Prize: Team 1

Lazlo Bereczki, John Mahler, Rohita Odala, and Racquel Tege

Second Place: Team 5

Carlos Insuaste, Evan Santiago, Sebastian Alvarez, Ignacio Landauro

Third Place: Team 6

Shane Biederman, Joseph Cuff, Ethan Daniels, Poorv Patel

 

Finalists

Team 3: Shane Burke, Madison Gazzara and Jonathan Perry

  

Team 2: Robert Maciejewski, Danniela Mahecha, Matthew Tomczak

Team 4: Ryan Beighley, Valentina Polanco, Rakshna Ravishankar

 

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

