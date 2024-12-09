The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

First Year Design Challenges: Fall 2024

During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students take ENG 144 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design.

Fundamentals of Engineering Design provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill sets used in design processes. Topics include spatial visualization, problem solving/engineering design process, and introduction to engineering tools for data analysis and visualization. These topics are practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities.

 

Antonio Ramirez, Marco Morrell, Julio Santiago, Andrew Franco, Fernando Coy

Grand Prize

Antonio Ramirez, Marco Morrell, Julio Santiago, Andrew Franco, Fernando Coy

Zeina Alansary, Archer O'Donnell, Nicholas Cappello, Gabriel Burgos

Best Innovative Design

Zeina Alansary, Archer O’Donnell, Nicholas Cappello, Gabriel Burgos

 Ricky Yascaribay, Nicholas Calabro, Cheyden Romero, Brighton Purtuc

Best Presentation

Ricky Yascaribay, Nicholas Calabro, Cheyden Romero, Brighton Purtuc

 

Top Teams for Weight Lift Competition

Antonio Ramirez, Marco Morrell, Julio Santiago, Andrew Franco, Fernando Coy

First Place: Antonio Ramirez, Marco Morrell, Julio Santiago, Andrew Franco, Fernando Coy

Thomas Reinhard, Logan Chiocca, Christopher Ortega, Andre Robinson

Second Place: Thomas Reinhard, Logan Chiocca, Christopher Ortega, Andre Robinson

 Stephan Barnes, Madeleine Cowan, Nathanael Crefeld, Liam T Ryan

Third Place: Stephan Barnes, Madeleine Cowan, Nathanael Crefeld, Liam T Ryan

 

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Engineering Summer Camps for High School StudentsExplore Camps
+

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices