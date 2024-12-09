First Year Design Challenges: Fall 2024

During the first year at TCNJ, all engineering students take ENG 144 – Fundamentals of Engineering Design.

Fundamentals of Engineering Design provides an introduction to the study of engineering design and the fundamental skill sets used in design processes. Topics include spatial visualization, problem solving/engineering design process, and introduction to engineering tools for data analysis and visualization. These topics are practiced through team-based projects and interactive activities.

Grand Prize

Antonio Ramirez, Marco Morrell, Julio Santiago, Andrew Franco, Fernando Coy

Best Innovative Design Zeina Alansary, Archer O’Donnell, Nicholas Cappello, Gabriel Burgos Best Presentation

Ricky Yascaribay, Nicholas Calabro, Cheyden Romero, Brighton Purtuc

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