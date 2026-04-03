School of Engineering Donors

The School of Engineering is honored to recognize the following donors. Their generous contributions empower us to provide transformative scholarship opportunities, ensuring our students have the support they need to excel and innovate.

Jonathan J. Belding ’72 and Barbara Belding ’72

Paul A. Canton, Sr. ’43

Dr. Keith Finkral and Linda Finkral

Andrew Frankel and Dorian Frankel

Blossom K. Frankel ’55

Raymond Geraci ’75

Conrad J. Johnson and Melita H. Johnson

Dr. John Karsnitz and Suzanne Karsnitz

Sally L. Katz

Lynden Kibler and Edith Kibler

Sylvia Levey

James L. Lyon ’70

Richard E. Patton ’60

Dr. Harris Rawicz

Stefanie L. Shelley