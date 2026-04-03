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School of Engineering Donors

The School of Engineering is honored to recognize the following donors. Their generous contributions empower us to provide transformative scholarship opportunities, ensuring our students have the support they need to excel and innovate.

  • Jonathan J. Belding ’72 and Barbara Belding ’72
  • Paul A. Canton, Sr. ’43
  • Dr. Keith Finkral and Linda Finkral
  • Andrew Frankel and Dorian Frankel
  • Blossom K. Frankel ’55
  • Raymond Geraci ’75
  • Conrad J. Johnson and Melita H. Johnson
  • Dr. John Karsnitz and Suzanne Karsnitz
  • Sally L. Katz
  • Lynden Kibler and Edith Kibler
  • Sylvia Levey
  • James L. Lyon ’70
  • Richard E. Patton ’60
  • Dr. Harris Rawicz
  • Stefanie L. Shelley

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

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