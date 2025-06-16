Become a Senior Design Capstone Sponsor

Call for Proposals from External Partners

Overview

The TCNJ School of Engineering seeks proposals from academic, commercial, nonprofit, and government organizations interested in sponsoring student senior projects. Senior projects are a culminating design experience that allows students to gain real-world experience in engineering analysis and design. In addition to identifying a design challenge problem, external partners can be vital to the success of these projects by providing in-kind (e.g., data, technical guidance, supplies, parts) and financial (e.g., money for supplies, parts, machining, travel to conferences/competitions) support. Student teams can range in size from one to five and all teams are advised by a faculty member who has expertise in the field. Summaries of senior projects from previous academic years can be found here.

Senior Projects

All engineering students at TCNJ must participate in a one-year long culminating design experience. Typically student teams have about four members, although some teams may be larger or smaller depending on project and student needs. Senior projects allow students the opportunity to put the engineering skills they have learned into practice. All teams are mentored by a faculty member. Students are required to create a budget, submit a progress report and provide an oral presentation at the end of the fall semester, and submit a final report and provide a final presentation at the end of the spring semester during our senior projects day.

Sponsorship by External Partners

Benefits to the External Partner

Partners are provided the opportunity to work with a team of bright, interested, and motivated students. The partners will benefit from having a team of students operationalize or provide a proof of concept for a design idea. These experiences for students will help to ensure a vibrant and creative engineering workforce. The external partners will meet regularly with the student teams and will be invited to all presentations and will be provided with the progress and final report.

Responsibilities of the External Partner

The external partner sponsoring the project is expected to:

Provide support to the student teams in the form of in-kind contributions (e.g. data, meeting time, supplies) and financial support (e.g. funding to travel to competitions and conferences, purchase of supplies).

Identify a primary point of contact from your organization to interact with the students and faculty mentor. This primary point of contact will: Provide timely responses to student teams given the rapid timelines of senior projects. Attend the progress report and final report presentations. Provide feedback on progress and final reports. Meet with the team, virtually or in person, at least monthly to discuss progress.



Responsibilities of the Sponsored Team

The sponsored team is expected to meet and interface regularly with the external partner primary point of contact. This includes:

An initial meeting to adequately understand the desired deliverables and project needs.

Meet, virtually or in person, at least monthly to discuss progress.

Provide a professionally written progress and final report.

Provide timely responses to point of contact given the rapid timelines of senior projects.

Timeline

Senior project teams are formed in the spring of a student’s junior year, thus, this is an 18-month cycle. We are currently soliciting projects for the 2026-27 Academic Year.

Event Date Proposals due from external partners October 15, 2025 Matching of external partners to students January/February 2026 Meet at least monthly (virtually or in person) September 2026 – December 2026 Draft written progress reports due from students November 20, 2026 Comments on written progress reports due from sponsor November 30, 2026 Progress report presentations from students December 2, 2026 Final written progress reports due from students December 4, 2026 Meet at least monthly (virtually or in person) February 2027 – May 2027 Draft written final reports due from students April 26, 2027 Comments on written final reports due from external partners May 3, 2027 Senior projects day with final presentations from students May 5, 2027 Final written reports due from students May 7, 2027 All expenses posted and financial close out June 1, 2027

Contact

If you are interested in learning more about engaging with us, please complete this form and we will be in touch. You may also contact Terry Warren, Operations & Program Lead, with your inquiry.