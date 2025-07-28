The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund

The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund supports a full-time School of Engineering student who demonstrates both financial need and academic merit. Preference is given to students majoring in Electrical or Computer Engineering, members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and/or amateur radio enthusiasts.
As long as the recipient maintains eligibility, the scholarship will automatically renew without the need for additional applications in future years.
*TCNJ’s Office of Financial Aid Office will consider all enrolled students who meet the criteria above and have completed the FAFSA form when making their selection for the recipient of this scholarship.
To learn more about Dr. Allen Katz, please click here.

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Top
Opportunities for Prospective StudentsLearn More
+

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices