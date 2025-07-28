The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund supports a full-time School of Engineering student who demonstrates both financial need and academic merit. Preference is given to students majoring in Electrical or Computer Engineering, members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and/or amateur radio enthusiasts.

As long as the recipient maintains eligibility, the scholarship will automatically renew without the need for additional applications in future years.

*TCNJ’s Office of Financial Aid Office will consider all enrolled students who meet the criteria above and have completed the FAFSA form when making their selection for the recipient of this scholarship.