The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Capital Steel Scholarship in Honor of Allen K. Hickman, Sr.

The Capital Steel Scholarship in Honor of Allen K. Hickman, Sr. provides up to two engineering students up to $1,000.00 in scholarship funds for one year. The scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to two rising junior-level applicants majoring in engineering that have at least a 3.0 GPA and have demonstrated financial need*.

If interested in applying for the Capital Steel Scholarship, submit a letter of interest that includes the applicant’s overall educational and career goals, commitment to and leadership in the engineering profession, and any special circumstances causing financial need*. The student’s academic performance at TCNJ will also be used to select a finalist.

Apply to this scholarship using the form linked on the main scholarship page.

 

 *In order to demonstrate financial need, the federal financial aid FASFA form needs to be submitted to TCNJ in addition to the letter mentioned above.

» Learn more about Capital Steel Service.

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

Engineering Summer Camps for High School StudentsExplore Camps
+

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices