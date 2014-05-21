The Capital Steel Scholarship in Honor of Allen K. Hickman, Sr. provides up to two engineering students up to $1,000.00 in scholarship funds for one year. The scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to two rising junior-level applicants majoring in engineering that have at least a 3.0 GPA and have demonstrated financial need*.

If interested in applying for the Capital Steel Scholarship, submit a letter of interest that includes the applicant’s overall educational and career goals, commitment to and leadership in the engineering profession, and any special circumstances causing financial need*. The student’s academic performance at TCNJ will also be used to select a finalist.

Apply to this scholarship using the form linked on the main scholarship page.

*In order to demonstrate financial need, the federal financial aid FASFA form needs to be submitted to TCNJ in addition to the letter mentioned above.

» Learn more about Capital Steel Service.