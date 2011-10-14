Manufacturing Processes Laboratory

The manufacturing laboratory is equipped with modern and traditional machine tools for students to practice various manufacturing operations and fabricate their designs. The machine tools used for material removal processes include CNC milling machines, knee-and-column milling machines, engine lathes, drill presses, radial saw, table saw, panel saw, bend saw, jig saw, jointer, belt sander, and grinders. The plastic processing equipment includes an injection molding machine, extruder, extrusion blow molder, rotational molder, and thermalforming machine. The sheet metalworking equipment includes brake, shear, roller, and punch machines. Other equipment are a rapid prototype machine (3D printer), welder, foundry, oven and furnace. The department also has software such as Pro/Engineer and ANSYS for students to apply CAD, CAM and/or CAE to the design, analysis and prototyping process.