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Alumni Panel

Alumni mentoring panel 2013Each spring the School of Engineering hosts an alumni panel discussion providing a forum for students receive career advice from TCNJ engineering alumni. Each panel has a theme, but the floor is always open to a variety of topics and questions.  The alumni inspire current students to rise to their potential and offer advice on how to pursue internships, entrepreneurship, and careers in the various engineering fields.  Students gain valuable networking experience at these events as students are introduced to a cross-section of the TCNJ Engineering Alumni Network.

2013 Alumni Panel

 

Previous Alumni Panels

  • 2013 Alumni Panel
  • 2012 Alumni Panel
  • 2011 Alumni Panel

Contact

Armstrong Hall, Room 165
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2538
engineer@tcnj.edu

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