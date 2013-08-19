Each spring the School of Engineering hosts an alumni panel discussion providing a forum for students receive career advice from TCNJ engineering alumni. Each panel has a theme, but the floor is always open to a variety of topics and questions. The alumni inspire current students to rise to their potential and offer advice on how to pursue internships, entrepreneurship, and careers in the various engineering fields. Students gain valuable networking experience at these events as students are introduced to a cross-section of the TCNJ Engineering Alumni Network.

Previous Alumni Panels