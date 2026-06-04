Civil Engineering Major Joseph McChesney Earns All-American Honors at NCAA Championships

Sophomore civil engineering major Joseph McChesney earned All-American honors at this year’s NCAA Division III Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana with The College of New Jersey men’s swimming and diving team, delivering both individual and relay performances at the national meet.

Of the nine TCNJ swimmers who qualified for nationals, four were engineering students, including McChesney, who approached his second appearance at the meet with greater familiarity and control, translating that experience into stronger results.

“It was a lot more comfortable this time,” McChesney said. “The first time, everything’s new. This time, I knew what I needed to focus on.”

McChesney earned All-American honors across multiple events, placing seventh and ninth in individual races and contributing to relay teams that finished sixth and seventh. Competing in butterfly and sprint freestyle events, he said his primary goal entering the season was to earn recognition both individually and as part of TCNJ’s relays.

“My main goal was to be an All-American, both individually and on relays,” he said. “That was something I was working toward all season.”

While swimming is often seen as an individual sport, McChesney emphasized the role of team dynamics, particularly in relay events where outcomes depend on collective performance.

“We’re always working together,” he said. “Everyone’s trying to push each other and get better.”

Moving forward, McChesney said the team is focused on building on this year’s national results and continuing to improve at the championship level.

Outside of the pool, McChesney is pursuing a degree in civil engineering.

“I’ve always liked building and fixing things,” he said. “I wanted something where I could be hands-on and actually see what I’m working on.”

He plans to pursue construction management after graduation, with an interest in working on projects from development through completion.

Balancing the demands of engineering coursework with a Division III athletic schedule requires consistency and structure, particularly during the competitive season. For McChesney, that balance is part of what allows both areas to reinforce each other.

“You have to be intentional with your time,” he said. “There’s no room to fall behind.”

– Katelyn Schwab