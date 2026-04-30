Seniors Secure Top Honors at 2026 Northeast Bioengineering Conference

Four teams of senior biomedical engineering students from TCNJ recently traveled to the 2026 Northeast Bioengineering Conference (NEBEC) to showcase their capstone design projects. The annual event, which brings together top researchers, industry professionals, and students, serves as a premier stage for the latest innovations in medical technology and bioengineering.

This year’s TCNJ delegation presented a diverse range of impactful solutions, focusing on areas ranging from women’s health to advanced orthopedic rehabilitation. The innovative lineup included:

COPD Monitoring Wearable: A digital biomarker designed for patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The device monitors cough severity and type to help clinicians and patients detect early signs of pneumonia.

Adaptive Ankle Orthosis: A carbon-composite brace that utilizes integrated motors to provide variable resistance, allowing the device to adapt to a patient’s specific needs throughout the recovery process.

Menstrual Phase Tracker: A noninvasive, wrist-worn device that uses continuous physiological monitoring to accurately track menstrual phases, furthering advancements in personalized women’s health technology.

A major highlight of the conference was the recognition of the Hand Orthopedic Motion Evaluator (H.O.M.E.) team. Their project earned Second Place Overall for the Undergraduate Senior Design Awards, a prestigious honor in a field of highly competitive projects from across the region.

Developed by students Hisham Aboelnour, Jasmine Adams, Stephanie Frolio, and Jeremy Liegner under the guidance of faculty advisor Dr. Brett BuSha, H.O.M.E. is a motion-capture platform and resistance glove system. The technology is designed to bring clinic-quality hand rehabilitation into the home setting, making recovery more accessible and measurable for patients.

The success of these students at NEBEC 2026 continues TCNJ Engineering’s tradition of excellence in senior capstone research. By addressing real-world clinical needs with sophisticated engineering solutions, these future engineers are redefining the possibilities of medical technology.