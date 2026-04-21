Students Develop Sustainable System for Mycelium Brick Production

Two TCNJ seniors are developing a system that uses fungi to create building materials in an effort to rethink how construction impacts the environment.

Aubrey Majkowski ’26, a mechanical engineering major, and Shayna Carter ’26, an engineering science major, are developing a modular system that produces biodegradable bricks using mycelium, the root structure of fungi. Their project was selected for the Dr. Ernel Simpson Innovation Award, sponsored by TerraCycle, which includes a $500 prize.

The system is designed to make mycelium brick production simple and accessible. It operates in two stages: one machine mixes agricultural byproducts such as straw or sawdust with mycelium, while the second incubates and dries the material into a solid form.

“We guide the roots to grow into a brick shape,” Carter said. “Then we stabilize it so it holds that form.”

Traditional brick and concrete production relies on high heat, fossil fuels and large-scale material extraction. In contrast, Majkowski and Carter’s system uses agricultural waste that has already been harvested.

“A lot of energy goes into making traditional bricks,” Carter said. “You’re burning fuel, using heavy machinery and pulling materials straight from the earth.”

The team also prioritized accessibility. The system is designed so that users without specialized training can operate it.

“You put the material into the machine, move it through the system and that’s it,” Majkowski said. “It’s meant to be simple.”

The incubation system reflects the project’s sustainability focus. Built using materials such as wood and cork, it maintains controlled temperature and humidity through sensors and electronics. Majkowski, who leads fabrication, has been testing how the system responds to environmental changes to ensure it functions reliably.

Outside of campus, the team also worked with Ruxin Xie, a Princeton University researcher who helped deepen their understanding of mycelium-based construction. Xie gave them access to research labs, shared guidance and introduced them to other projects in the field.

The students also connected with Noble Mushrooms, a local producer in Hillsborough run by engineers, who supported the project as it developed. Majkowski said the team shared their work with them throughout the process, and received feedback and encouragement as they continued refining their design.

Both students see long-term potential as interest in sustainable building methods continues to grow.

“There are so many new ways people are thinking about building,” Majkowski said. “We can create homes that work with the environment instead of against it.”

After graduation, Carter plans to pursue a career in digital fabrication, focusing on 3D printing and creative engineering, while Majkowski hopes to work in sustainable construction and design. Both emphasized that creativity plays a key role in engineering.

“Don’t just focus on your grades,” Carter said. “What you do outside of engineering can make you a stronger engineer.”

Majkowski encouraged students to take initiative.

“If you want to do something, just go for it,” she said. “Even if no one’s telling you to, you can still make it happen.”

-Katelyn Schwab

Headquartered in Trenton, TerraCycle works to take recycling beyond paper and plastic by including commonly thrown away items such as food wrappers and cosmetics tubes. This is the seventh year the company has partnered with TCNJ Engineering to give out this award.