TCNJ alum Viraj Mane joins the School of Engineering and School of Science as entrepreneur-in-residence

When Viraj Mane ’00 visits his alma mater now, he’s not just an alum. He’s a resource for aspiring innovators. As a part-time entrepreneur-in-residence, he works with students and faculty in the School of Engineering and the School of Science to offer strategic advice on pursuing entrepreneurial ventures.

As co-founder of Lactiga, a bio tech company that focuses on developing biologics to treat immunodiseases, Mane uses his TCNJ biology degree and his PhD in human genetics from Baylor College of Medicine every day. He also knows a lot about innovation.

Having built his own company from the ground up, Mane is approaching this new role with a desire to pass along the knowledge and experience he gained firsthand — from developing an idea to securing investors — to help students navigate the aspects of entrepreneurship that he had to learn on his own.

He emphasizes that the early stages of starting a venture rarely feels like a perfectly planned- out series of stages, but rather requires adaptability and constant change. “It can feel like building the airplane while you’re already flying it,” he explained.

While students may not have whole blueprints of what they want their ideas to actually look like, Mane is there as an extra set of hands, sharing his expertise so students can know what to expect in the real world.

“Dr. Mane’s passion for TCNJ is evident in his desire to work with our community,” Andrea Welker, dean of the School of Engineering, said. “He is willing to talk to our community members regardless of where they are in their entrepreneurial journey.”

Biology major and chemistry minor Isha Patel ’27 is currently working on an idea for a voice-enabled platform that aims to reduce the burden of documentation for paramedics and enhance communication during emergency responses. Still in its early stages, Mane has been advising Patel on the complex aspects of building her platform, from refining the concept to thinking through real-world implementation.

“It’s rare to have direct mentorship from someone with real startup and industry experience who can help translate an idea into something that could actually exist outside the classroom,” Patel said.

Mane’s plans for making the most out of this position include hosting workshops for students to learn about the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and facilitating networking events with alumni and business owners who can lend their expertise to students.

“Dr. Mane’s presence proves to students that a liberal arts-based science and engineering education is a viable springboard for global entrepreneurship,” Abby O’Connor, interim dean of the School of Science, said.

— Leah Cruz ’26