TCNJ announces cross-registration agreement with Princeton University

Students at The College of New Jersey and Princeton University will soon have the opportunity to expand their academic horizons through a new cross-registration agreement launching in fall 2026.

The five-year agreement between TCNJ and Princeton will allow eligible undergraduate and graduate students to enroll in select courses at the other institution during the fall and spring semesters at no additional cost. The collaboration is designed to complement each institution’s academic strengths and give students access to courses not available on their home campus.

“No single institution can offer every specialized course a student might desire,” Tammy Dieterich, TCNJ’s vice provost for academic engagement, said. “By working together, we’re excited to provide this student-centered option and share the unique learning experiences led by our faculty.”

The program is primarily intended for upper-level undergraduate students who are in strong academic standing and pursuing a well-considered program of study. Students may apply to take one course that is not offered at their home institution and is not substantially similar to offerings there. All courses must be approved by academic administrators at both institutions, as well as by the course instructor, before a student may enroll.

Courses taken through the agreement will count toward degree requirements at the student’s home institution, subject to existing academic policies. Participating students will remain enrolled at their home institution and continue to follow its academic calendar and graduation requirements, while also adhering to the host institution’s policies during their enrollment.

The agreement runs through the 2030–31 academic year and will be evaluated after its first two years.

TCNJ students interested in pursuing this opportunity may contact Tammy Dieterich by emailing dieteric@tcnj.edu.