Students Support Sustainability in New Orleans

While many students spent their winter break resting, members of the Humanitarian Engineering club traveled to New Orleans to put their technical skills to work for a greater cause. In collaboration with The Green Project, students spent a week creatively recycling paint for local schools and processing salvaged hardware materials for community reuse. Click below to read the full story of how our engineers are making a tangible impact beyond the classroom.

https://www.tcnjsignalnews.com/article/2026/02/humanitarian-engineering-lends-a-helping-hand-in-new-orleans

From left to right: Terrell Osei-Kyei, Jaclyn Ladas, Christian Ambio, Max Mancuso, Joe Allen, Steven Ioannidis, Liam Curran, Henry White and Vincenzo Lepore.

