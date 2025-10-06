TCNJ Engineering Fall 2025 Scholarship & Awards Ceremony

The School of Engineering recently welcomed donors, faculty, students, parents, staff, and friends to campus to celebrate academic excellence and generosity at the Fall 2025 Scholarship & Awards Ceremony. This annual event honors the outstanding achievements of our students and recognizes the donors whose support makes these opportunities possible.
This year, the School proudly launched the inaugural Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund, newly endowed through the generous commitment of the Katz Family combined with the support of alumni, parents and friends. The scholarship supports a full-time engineering student who demonstrates both financial need and academic merit, with preference given to those majoring in Electrical or Computer Engineering, IEEE members, and/or amateur radio enthusiasts.
Dr. Allen Katz’s impact at TCNJ and beyond is profound. He joined TCNJ’s faculty in 1971, helping to launch the School of Engineering and shaping its trajectory over more than five decades. Over his long career, he founded Linearizer Technology, Inc., drove industry partnerships, and mentored thousands of students. A lifelong amateur radio enthusiast, Dr. Katz co-founded the Trenton Computer Festival in 1976, recognized as the world’s longest-running tech fair.
The Katz Family’s leadership in giving joins a broad community of alumni and friends who sustain many other scholarships and awards across the School. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who contribute—whether through long-standing endowments or new commitments. Each gift, large or small, creates ripple effects: inspiring students, strengthening programs, and building the reputation of TCNJ Engineering for generations to come.
Learn more about the full slate of scholarships and academic achievement awards and see the names of this year’s recipients below.
Scholarships
Armstrong Scholarship
Sydney Farbanish
Marcus Gutman
Madison Jonas
Jonathan Milesnick
Valentina Polanco
Evan Santiago
Alan Shekhter
Engineering Fund Scholarship for 1st Year Students
Jermaine Carey
Ryan Graham
Ella Okurowski
Joshua Robles
Christopher Walter
Matthew Will
Engineering Fund Scholarship for Sophomores
Katrina Alcade
Sairah Llano
Engineering Fund Scholarship for Seniors
Michael Kretov
Conrad & Melita Johnson Scholarship Endowment
Snigdha Thallapragada
Eugene Frankel ‘54 Scholarship
Whitney Braxton-Werts
Blossom Kornbluh Frankel Scholarship Endowment
Kenneth Shane Lawas
Harris Rawicz Scholarship
Jaden Vega
John & Suzanne Karsnitz Scholarship Endowment
Winifred May
Joseph F. Shelley Scholarship Endowment
Ziad Mahmoud
Lyden U. Kibler Scholarship in Engineering
Faith Salko
Technological Studies Alumni Scholarship
Noor Abdelhamid
Ashley Watt
Merton D. & Sylvia Levey Scholarship
Hagen Delakowski
Harry Hampton
Coleman Huetz
Abigail Nordstrom
Shea Wills
Paul A. Canton Sr. ‘43 & Ruth D. Canton ‘43 Endowed Engineering Scholarship
Joseph Ricciani
Doris & Jim Lyon Endowed Scholarship Fund
Remy Ottevaere
Keith & Linda ‘79 Finkral Endowment Scholarship Fund
Ava Thomas
Jonathan J. ‘72 & Barbara V. ‘72 Belding Scholarship Endowment
Max Mancuso
Sue Signorette Patton ‘58 Endowed Scholarship
Molly Collett
The Raymond Geraci ‘75 Endowed Scholarship Fund for Electrical Engineering Students, Honoring Rose Raymond & Her Children
Shaun Lemke
The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship
Logan Lacross
Armstrong Scholar Awards
The Fred O. Armstrong Scholar Award is given to 1st-year students, sophomores, and juniors in Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Technology Education majors for the highest academic achievement.
Biomedical Engineering
Outstanding 1st Year Achievement
Keilah Torrillo
Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement
Abigail Cole
Outstanding Junior Year Achievement
Daniel Martire
Civil Engineering
Outstanding 1st Year Achievement
Colin Menier
Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement
Jasmyn Watson
Outstanding Junior Year Achievement
Zachary Pacenza
Computer Engineering
Outstanding 1st Year Achievement
Rocco Marrone
Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement
Mason Rabtzow
Outstanding Junior Year Achievement
Nathaniel Ross
Electrical Engineering
Outstanding 1st Year Achievement
Katrina Alcalde
Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement
Toluwanimi Akinosho
Outstanding Junior Year Achievement
Hagen Delakowski
Mechanical Engineering
Outstanding 1st Year Achievement
Jackson Parisi
Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement
Elizabeth Barlow
Outstanding Junior Year Achievement
Jonathan Milesnick
Technology & Engineering Education
Outstanding 1st Year Achievement
Meredith Bandomer
Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement
Ava Thomas
Outstanding Junior Year Achievement
Winifred May