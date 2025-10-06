TCNJ Engineering Fall 2025 Scholarship & Awards Ceremony

The School of Engineering recently welcomed donors, faculty, students, parents, staff, and friends to campus to celebrate academic excellence and generosity at the Fall 2025 Scholarship & Awards Ceremony. This annual event honors the outstanding achievements of our students and recognizes the donors whose support makes these opportunities possible.

This year, the School proudly launched the inaugural Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund, newly endowed through the generous commitment of the Katz Family combined with the support of alumni, parents and friends. The scholarship supports a full-time engineering student who demonstrates both financial need and academic merit, with preference given to those majoring in Electrical or Computer Engineering, IEEE members, and/or amateur radio enthusiasts.

Dr. Allen Katz’s impact at TCNJ and beyond is profound. He joined TCNJ’s faculty in 1971, helping to launch the School of Engineering and shaping its trajectory over more than five decades. Over his long career, he founded Linearizer Technology, Inc., drove industry partnerships, and mentored thousands of students. A lifelong amateur radio enthusiast, Dr. Katz co-founded the Trenton Computer Festival in 1976, recognized as the world’s longest-running tech fair.

The Katz Family’s leadership in giving joins a broad community of alumni and friends who sustain many other scholarships and awards across the School. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who contribute—whether through long-standing endowments or new commitments. Each gift, large or small, creates ripple effects: inspiring students, strengthening programs, and building the reputation of TCNJ Engineering for generations to come.

Learn more about the full slate of scholarships and academic achievement awards and see the names of this year’s recipients below.

Scholarships

Armstrong Scholarship Sydney Farbanish

Marcus Gutman

Madison Jonas

Jonathan Milesnick

Valentina Polanco

Evan Santiago

Alan Shekhter Engineering Fund Scholarship for 1st Year Students Jermaine Carey

Ryan Graham

Ella Okurowski

Joshua Robles

Christopher Walter

Matthew Will Engineering Fund Scholarship for Sophomores Katrina Alcade

Sairah Llano Engineering Fund Scholarship for Seniors Michael Kretov Conrad & Melita Johnson Scholarship Endowment Snigdha Thallapragada Eugene Frankel ‘54 Scholarship Whitney Braxton-Werts Blossom Kornbluh Frankel Scholarship Endowment Kenneth Shane Lawas Harris Rawicz Scholarship Jaden Vega John & Suzanne Karsnitz Scholarship Endowment Winifred May Joseph F. Shelley Scholarship Endowment Ziad Mahmoud Lyden U. Kibler Scholarship in Engineering Faith Salko Technological Studies Alumni Scholarship Noor Abdelhamid

Ashley Watt Merton D. & Sylvia Levey Scholarship Hagen Delakowski

Harry Hampton

Coleman Huetz

Abigail Nordstrom

Shea Wills Paul A. Canton Sr. ‘43 & Ruth D. Canton ‘43 Endowed Engineering Scholarship Joseph Ricciani Doris & Jim Lyon Endowed Scholarship Fund Remy Ottevaere Keith & Linda ‘79 Finkral Endowment Scholarship Fund Ava Thomas Jonathan J. ‘72 & Barbara V. ‘72 Belding Scholarship Endowment Max Mancuso Sue Signorette Patton ‘58 Endowed Scholarship Molly Collett The Raymond Geraci ‘75 Endowed Scholarship Fund for Electrical Engineering Students, Honoring Rose Raymond & Her Children Shaun Lemke The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Logan Lacross

Armstrong Scholar Awards

The Fred O. Armstrong Scholar Award is given to 1st-year students, sophomores, and juniors in Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Technology Education majors for the highest academic achievement.