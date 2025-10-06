The College of New Jersey Logo

TCNJ Engineering Fall 2025 Scholarship & Awards Ceremony

The School of Engineering recently welcomed donors, faculty, students, parents, staff, and friends to campus to celebrate academic excellence and generosity at the Fall 2025 Scholarship & Awards Ceremony. This annual event honors the outstanding achievements of our students and recognizes the donors whose support makes these opportunities possible.

This year, the School proudly launched the inaugural Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship Fund, newly endowed through the generous commitment of the Katz Family combined with the support of alumni, parents and friends. The scholarship supports a full-time engineering student who demonstrates both financial need and academic merit, with preference given to those majoring in Electrical or Computer Engineering, IEEE members, and/or amateur radio enthusiasts. 

Dr. Allen Katz’s impact at TCNJ and beyond is profound. He joined TCNJ’s faculty in 1971, helping to launch the School of Engineering and shaping its trajectory over more than five decades. Over his long career, he founded Linearizer Technology, Inc., drove industry partnerships, and mentored thousands of students. A lifelong amateur radio enthusiast, Dr. Katz co-founded the Trenton Computer Festival in 1976, recognized as the world’s longest-running tech fair.

The Katz Family’s leadership in giving joins a broad community of alumni and friends who sustain many other scholarships and awards across the School.  We extend our deepest gratitude to all who contribute—whether through long-standing endowments or new commitments. Each gift, large or small, creates ripple effects: inspiring students, strengthening programs, and building the reputation of TCNJ Engineering for generations to come.

Learn more about the full slate of scholarships and academic achievement awards and see the names of this year’s recipients below.

Scholarships

Armstrong Scholarship

Sydney Farbanish
Marcus Gutman
Madison Jonas
Jonathan Milesnick
Valentina Polanco
Evan Santiago
Alan Shekhter

Engineering Fund Scholarship for 1st Year Students

Jermaine Carey
Ryan Graham
Ella Okurowski
Joshua Robles
Christopher Walter
Matthew Will

Engineering Fund Scholarship for Sophomores

Katrina Alcade
Sairah Llano

Engineering Fund Scholarship for Seniors

Michael Kretov

Conrad & Melita Johnson Scholarship Endowment

Snigdha Thallapragada

Eugene Frankel ‘54 Scholarship

Whitney Braxton-Werts

Blossom Kornbluh Frankel Scholarship Endowment

Kenneth Shane Lawas

Harris Rawicz Scholarship

Jaden Vega

John & Suzanne Karsnitz Scholarship Endowment

Winifred May

Joseph F. Shelley Scholarship Endowment

Ziad Mahmoud

Lyden U. Kibler Scholarship in Engineering

Faith Salko

Technological Studies Alumni Scholarship

Noor Abdelhamid
Ashley Watt

Merton D. & Sylvia Levey Scholarship

Hagen Delakowski
Harry Hampton
Coleman Huetz
Abigail Nordstrom
Shea Wills

Paul A. Canton Sr. ‘43 & Ruth D. Canton ‘43 Endowed Engineering Scholarship

Joseph Ricciani

Doris  & Jim Lyon Endowed Scholarship Fund

Remy Ottevaere

Keith & Linda ‘79 Finkral Endowment Scholarship Fund

Ava Thomas

Jonathan J. ‘72 & Barbara V. ‘72 Belding Scholarship Endowment

Max Mancuso

Sue Signorette Patton ‘58 Endowed Scholarship

Molly Collett

The Raymond Geraci ‘75 Endowed Scholarship Fund for Electrical Engineering Students, Honoring Rose Raymond & Her Children

Shaun Lemke

The Dr. Allen Katz Endowed Engineering Scholarship

Logan Lacross

Armstrong Scholar Awards

The Fred O. Armstrong Scholar Award is given to 1st-year students, sophomores, and juniors in Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Technology Education majors for the highest academic achievement.

Biomedical Engineering

Outstanding 1st Year Achievement

Keilah Torrillo

Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement

Abigail Cole

Outstanding Junior Year Achievement

Daniel Martire

Civil Engineering

Outstanding 1st Year Achievement

Colin Menier

Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement

Jasmyn Watson

Outstanding Junior Year Achievement

Zachary Pacenza

Computer Engineering

Outstanding 1st Year Achievement

Rocco Marrone

Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement

Mason Rabtzow

Outstanding Junior Year Achievement

Nathaniel Ross

Electrical Engineering

Outstanding 1st Year Achievement

Katrina Alcalde

Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement

Toluwanimi Akinosho

Outstanding Junior Year Achievement

Hagen Delakowski

Mechanical Engineering

Outstanding 1st Year Achievement

Jackson Parisi

Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement

Elizabeth Barlow

Outstanding Junior Year Achievement

Jonathan Milesnick

Technology & Engineering Education

Outstanding 1st Year Achievement

Meredith Bandomer

Outstanding Sophomore Year Achievement

Ava Thomas

Outstanding Junior Year Achievement

Winifred May

