Welcoming Dr. Lindsey Yue to the School of Engineering

The School of Engineering at The College of New Jersey is delighted to welcome Dr. Lindsey Yue as a new faculty member in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. This fall, Dr. Yue will be teaching MEC 411 Heat Transfer and its corresponding lab course.

Dr. Yue’s research interests focus on creating a more sustainable future through clean energy technologies and efficient design. Her work explores energy storage for renewable energy systems, next-generation solar thermal energy, solar thermochemical processes for energy storage and commodity production, and green building and landscape design for energy efficiency.

She earned her Ph.D. in Engineering from The Australian National University, and her M.S. and B.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, where she also minored in Chinese Language and Literature.

Dr. Yue completed postdoctoral research at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM, where she served as receiver component lead for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gen 3 Particle Pilot Plant (G3P3) project— the Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office’s largest concentrated solar power project of its decade. Her work helped advance innovative receiver designs capable of delivering high-temperature solar energy with thermal storage, paving the way for the next generation of renewable energy technologies.

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yue to TCNJ Engineering and look forward to the expertise, innovation, and sustainable vision she will bring to our students and programs.