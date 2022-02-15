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ECE Professor Named a 2022 IEEE AP-S Young Professional Ambassador

Congratulations to Dr. Mahrukh Khan who was recently selected to serve as an Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Antenna and Propagation Society (AP-S) Young Professional Ambassador for 2022.  After a global selection process, Dr. Khan was one of only twelve members chosen.

In this role, Dr. Khan, an assistant professor of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at TCNJ,  will work to build awareness and interest in the field of Antennas and Propagation amongst young professionals in the industry through virtual technical and non-technical talks.  She explains, “Antennas play a major role in the wirelessly-connected world we live in.  Wireless communication is not possible without the antenna technology that radiates signals as electromagnetic waves.  These electromagnetic waves travel, or propagate, between the transmitting and receiving antennas in devices that we use everyday like garage door openers and smartphones.”

As an AP-S Young Professional Ambassador, Dr. Khan looks forward to having an international platform from which to share her research. She will continue to collaborate with distinguished and accomplished antenna engineers around the globe. In addition, she is proud that this new role will continue to bring attention towards TCNJ’s Microwave and Wireless Communications Lab and offer our undergraduates an opportunity to explore antenna research.

– Anisa Lateef ‘22

Dr. Mahrukh Khan
Dr. Mahrukh Khan

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